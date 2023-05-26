Craig Kimbrel joins the club, becomes eighth pitcher with 400 regular-season saves

ATLANTA — Craig Kimbrel became the eighth pitcher in major league history to earn 400 saves, Brandon Marsh hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves, 6-4, on Friday night.

Making his 730th career appearance, the 34-year-old Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth to get his sixth save in six chances this season. Of the seven previous relievers to reach 400 saves, only Mariano Rivera (697 games), Trevor Hoffman (706), and Kenley Jansen (778) hit the threshold in under 800 appearances.

Kimbrel, the 2011 NL Rookie of the Year, played his first five seasons in Atlanta, was a four-time All-Star with the Braves, and still holds the franchise record with 186 saves. This is his first season with Philadelphia. Across his last 14 games since April 16, Kimbrel has faced 50 batters and has 26 strikeouts in 13 innings, but the hard-throwing righthander began the game with a 6.00 ERA.