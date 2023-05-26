EMass boys’ volleyball: Lexington’s Matteo Luciani saturated the scorebook (33 kills, 4 blocks, 5 aces) while beating St. John’s Prep to headline Players of the Week

Matt Ciampa, St. John’s Prep — The senior converted 10 kills on his 14 attempts as the Eagles took down Haverhill in four sets.
Kieran Fagan, Lincoln-Sudbury — The junior amassed 21 kills and three blocks in a five-set, statement victory over St. John’s (Shrewsbury).
Alex Guerra, Milford — In a thrilling matchup against North Quincy, the junior notched 29 kills, seven of which came in a 15-1 clinching set, to help the Scarlet Hawks prevail.
Matteo Luciani, Lexington — The senior was everywhere, racking up 33 kills, 4 blocks, and 5 aces in a five-set triumph over St. John’s Prep.
Ethan McCarron, Needham – After Newton North took the Rockets to a rare fifth set in their first matchup, the senior ensured the Tigers wouldn’t do it again, mashing 14 kills in a sweep on Webster Street.
Vitou Seng, Lowell — Filling in for starting setter Tyrell Lout, the freshman spread the ball efficiently with 34 assists (and three blocks) in a win over Methuen.
Matthew Shannon, Burlington — Finding his team in an 0-2 hole, the junior busted out 20 kills and six blocks to lead the comeback and help the Red Devils to a second straight playoff berth for the 2-year-old program.
