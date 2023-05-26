fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS BOYS' VOLLEYBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ volleyball: Lexington’s Matteo Luciani saturated the scorebook (33 kills, 4 blocks, 5 aces) while beating St. John’s Prep to headline Players of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated May 26, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Lexington's Matteo Luciani was dominant at the net with 33 kills in a five-set win over St. John's Prep.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Matt Ciampa, St. John’s Prep — The senior converted 10 kills on his 14 attempts as the Eagles took down Haverhill in four sets.

Kieran Fagan, Lincoln-Sudbury — The junior amassed 21 kills and three blocks in a five-set, statement victory over St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

Alex Guerra had a whopping 29 kills in Milford's five-set win over North Quincy.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Alex Guerra, Milford — In a thrilling matchup against North Quincy, the junior notched 29 kills, seven of which came in a 15-1 clinching set, to help the Scarlet Hawks prevail.

Matteo Luciani, Lexington — The senior was everywhere, racking up 33 kills, 4 blocks, and 5 aces in a five-set triumph over St. John’s Prep.

Ethan McCarron, Needham – After Newton North took the Rockets to a rare fifth set in their first matchup, the senior ensured the Tigers wouldn’t do it again, mashing 14 kills in a sweep on Webster Street.

Needham's Ethan McCarron had 14 kills in a sweep of Newton North.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Vitou Seng, Lowell — Filling in for starting setter Tyrell Lout, the freshman spread the ball efficiently with 34 assists (and three blocks) in a win over Methuen.

Matthew Shannon, Burlington — Finding his team in an 0-2 hole, the junior busted out 20 kills and six blocks to lead the comeback and help the Red Devils to a second straight playoff berth for the 2-year-old program.

