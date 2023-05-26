Hopkinton’s Sean Golembiewski erased the memory of last year’s last-place finish by winning the 400-meter hurdles at the MIAA Division 2 track championships

This time, the senior cleared every hurdle with ease, cruising to a first-place finish (54.71), more than two seconds ahead of Chelmsford’s Will Larsen in second place.

At last year’s state meet, Golembewski tripped on the final hurdle and finished last.

NORTH ANDOVER — The 400-meter hurdles at Friday’s MIAA Division 2 state championship at Merrimack College marked something of a revenge tour for Hopkinton’s Sean Golembiewski.

“I didn’t want to give [last year] too much attention because it might’ve thrown me off,” Golembiewski said. “But it was definitely in the back of my mind.”

Golembiewski’s time was just under a second off his personal best (53.95), which he set at the Weston Twilight Invitational on May 6.

“He is one of the most diligent workers in practice,” Hopkinton coach Brian Prescott said. “He does every single drill that our hurdle coach, Michael Webb, asks of him in terms of hurdle technical ability, strength training.”

Golembiewski will run for Pennsylvania next year.

“I don’t really have that much to prove anymore,” Golembiewski said. “I’m just going out to win races, and I just have fun with it.”

Cole Brimmer finished second in the pentathlon hurdles as North Andover built a big Day 1 lead. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

▪ North Andover’s Caleb Agbor — a specialist in the long jump and high jump — spent the week working through his shot put mechanics as he prepared to compete in the boys’ pentathlon.

That attention to detail paid off. Agbor notched a personal record in the shot put and high jump, winning the pentathlon with a score of 3,030.

“When you put work in, you get results, and that’s what happened today,” Agbor said.

His performance — along with Ryan Connolly’s meet record in the 800 (1:53.58) helped the Scarlet Knights (53 points) take a commanding 21-point lead over second-place Hopkinton (32) heading into Sunday’s final day.

“The guys are competing, and I think that we really, really want this meet,” said North Andover coach Steve Nugent. “I’m just proud of where we are right now.”

Cyndea Labissiere won the girls' pentathlon to put Woburn in the lead after Day 1. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

▪ In the girls’ competition, Woburn (34 points) opened up a 4-point lead over Reading (30) behind Cyndea Labissiere’s win in the girls’ pentathlon (2,828 points), Nicole Gangi’s first-place finish in the 400 hurdles (1:03.15), and Sinead Butler’s win in the 2-mile (11:04.13). Wellesley (22) sits third.

“It’s a tough division. You’ve got a lot of good teams here,” said Woburn coach James Fletcher. “There’s still a whole other half of the meet to go, but I’m pretty happy with how today went. We exceeded expectations by far.”

▪ Behind a strong finishing kick, Boston Latin’s Colin Fischer flew past the field in the boys’ 2-mile, setting a new meet record (9:13.55).

“I knew I wanted to sit behind and wait until that last lap or two laps to go,” Fischer said. “That’s exactly what I did. I put on my kick and I brought it home.”