Hunter Greene, Reds toy with no-hitter in shutting out Cubs at Wrigley

There were a record nine no-hitters in 2021 and four last year.

Greene (1-4) matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in picking up his first win in 11 starts this season. The Cubs got their only two hits in the eighth against Eduardo Salazar .

Hunter Greene threw six hitless innings and the Cincinnati Reds came within six outs of the first no-hitter of the season in a 9-0 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The hard-throwing Greene walked two while throwing 110 pitches. And other than a fly ball to the warning track by Nico Hoerner in the sixth, there weren’t many hard hit balls against the righthander.

Salazar retired all three batters in the seventh before Christopher Morel lined a single to center leading off the eighth. Miles Mastrobuoni singled with one out.

Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson, and Stuart Fairchild each had three of Cincinnati’s season-high 19 hits.

Stephenson capped a two-run first with an RBI single, doubled and scored in the third, and chased Cubs starter Justin Steele (6-2) in the fourth with a run-scoring single that made it 6-0.

The Cubs have been outscored, 19-1, the past two games after getting pounded, 10-1, by the New York Mets on Thursday. And Steele simply took a beating in his shortest start of the year.

Fourth in the National League in ERA coming in, he got tagged for a season-worst six runs — five earned. The righthander matched a career high by giving up 10 hits.

Aaron Boone, twice ejected in a week, suspended for one game

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires.”

MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill made the announcement and said Boone’s actions following his ejection from Thursday night’s game against Baltimore were among the factors in the discipline.

Boone was ejected for the major league-high fourth time this season, the most among big league managers, when he was angry with the strike zone. He appeared to get spit on an umpire while yelling after he was tossed.

Boone’s suspension was announced 1½ hours before the Yankees played their series opener against San Diego.

His 30 ejections are sixth among current managers, even though his 720 games entering Friday were far fewer than those who have more ejections: Bruce Bochy (78 in 4,081 games), Bob Melvin (55 in 2,830), Terry Francona (47 in 3,509), Bud Black (35 in 2,283), and Buck Showalter (34 in 3,282).

Boone is averaging an ejection every 25 games, a far faster pace than Bochy and Melvin (52), Black (65), Francona (75), and Showalter (97).

Cincinnati’s David Bell had 23 ejections in 596 games, an average of one per 26 games.

The fiery skipper, who planned to serve his suspension Friday, was tossed in the middle of the third inning by Edwin Moscoso over the umpire’s strike zone. Boone held up four fingers while arguing, signaling Boone thought the plate umpire missed four calls on pitches by Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt.

A graphic posted by the Yankees’ YES Network indicated at least six of Schmidt’s pitches that caught the edge of the strike zone were called balls.

“Clearly he shouldn’t have had to throw almost 30 pitches in that first inning,” Boone said after the 3-1 loss to Baltimore. “But, no, I’m not advocating for the [robot umpires]. I think these guys do for the most part a great job and work really hard at it. When you’re playing for a lot, there’s going to be some issues from time to time, as simple as that.”

Boone also was angry Moscoco walked away during the argument and first base umpire Chris Guccione, the crew chief, stood between the two when Boone tried to re-engage.

Also Friday, Aaron Hicks’ eight-year tenure with the Yankees officially ended when the outfielder was released from a contract that had more than 2½ seasons remaining. Hicks, owed about $27.6 million, was designated for assignment last Saturday. The 33-year-old was batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season.