Game 51: Red Sox at Diamondbacks lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are in Arizona to conclude their road trip with a three-game series against the Diamondbacks. They will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak in which the bats were silent, with the Sox being outscored 20-4 in that stretch.

The Diamondbacks return home after a 6-3 road trip that was capped by a disappointing loss to the Phillies, 6-5, in 10 innings. Arizona led 5-0 in the sixth inning before Philadelphia rallied for the win.

The Diamondbacks are eight games above .500 and trail the Dodgers by 1½ in the National League West. Here are the standings.