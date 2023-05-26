Game 51: Red Sox at Diamondbacks lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are in Arizona to conclude their road trip with a three-game series against the Diamondbacks. They will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak in which the bats were silent, with the Sox being outscored 20-4 in that stretch.
The Diamondbacks return home after a 6-3 road trip that was capped by a disappointing loss to the Phillies, 6-5, in 10 innings. Arizona led 5-0 in the sixth inning before Philadelphia rallied for the win.
The Diamondbacks are eight games above .500 and trail the Dodgers by 1½ in the National League West. Here are the standings.
Chris Sale will be on the mound for the Sox. Garrett Whitlock gets the nod Saturday, and Tanner Houck will take the mound in Sunday’s series finale.
Lineups
RED SOX (26-24): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (4-2, 5.01 ERA)
DIAMONDBACKS (29-21): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 7.65 ERA)
Time: 9:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Pfaadt: Has not faced any Boston batters
Diamondbacks vs. Sale: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3-18, Evan Longoria 6-38, Ketel Marte 1-6
Stat of the day: Since hitting a pair of home runs against the Padres last Friday, Rafael Devers has gone just 2-for-19 in the ensuing five games.
Notes: In his last four outings, Sale has 32 strikeouts while allowing just three walks in 27⅓ innings. He gave up one and three in eight innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on May 13 and then allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings in a victory over the Padres on Saturday. … Pfaadt is making his fifth career start for Arizona. He has allowed seven home runs in 20 innings.
