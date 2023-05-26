fb-pixel Skip to main content
Watch: Bob Ryan and Tara Sullivan chat about Celtics, Patriots, and more on Boston Globe Today

From staff reportsUpdated May 26, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Boston Globe Today: Sports | May 26, 2023
On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Globe columnist emeritus Bob Ryan and columnist Tara Sullivan joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.

Topics included the Celtics-Heat playoff series, the Patriots, and Boston’s biggest sports heartbreaks.

Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.

Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.

