South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a South Korean flight Friday, causing air to gust inside the cabin before the plane landed safely, airline and government officials said.

Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the Transport Ministry said.

The plane with 194 people was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and details of the incident, including how long the door was open, were under investigation, according to Asiana Airlines.