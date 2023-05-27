See what bands performed at Boston Calling on Friday

The Foo Fighters headlined the first night at the three-day music festival, being held at the Harvard Athletic Complex this weekend. Here’s a round-up of some of the bands and action. Shane Hawkins, son of the late drummer Taylor Hawkins, joined the band on drums for the show.

The Dropkick Murphys were a late entrant to the concert after the Yeah Yeah Yeahs dropped out due to an illness in the band.

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan also played.

Singer Zolita also performed.

Here are more scenes from the first day of the festival.



