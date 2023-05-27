See what bands performed at Boston Calling on Friday

The Foo Fighters headlined the first night at the three-day music festival, being held at the Harvard Athletic Complex this weekend. Here’s a round-up of some of the bands and action. Shane Hawkins, son of the late drummer Taylor Hawkins, joined the band on drums for the show.
Shane Hawkins drummed for Foo Fighters on “I’ll Stick Around” during their set at Boston Calling pic.twitter.com/syuD2DZSXB— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 27, 2023
#FooFighters with Shane Hawkins from #BostonCalling tonight! Phenomenal!! pic.twitter.com/KBKI3KAG5l— ThatRobRose (@thatrobrose) May 27, 2023
Foo. Rescued. #BostonCalling pic.twitter.com/zFDLDClYY4— ROCK 92.9 (@rock929ROCKS) May 27, 2023
Boston sings “My Hero.” ♥️ @foofighters @bostoncalling pic.twitter.com/bzK9QLkRbo— ROCK 92.9 (@rock929ROCKS) May 27, 2023
The Dropkick Murphys were a late entrant to the concert after the Yeah Yeah Yeahs dropped out due to an illness in the band.
The Dropkick Murphys saved the best for last, finishing their Boston Calling set with “Skinhead on the MBTA” and then (of course) “Im Shipping Up to Boston” pic.twitter.com/dHJ30TA7hE— Kevin Slane (@kslane) May 26, 2023
Singer-songwriter Niall Horan also played.
Niall having the best time on stage today at Boston Calling!— Niall Tour Updates (@niallontours) May 27, 2023
[ via @smaniotoduda] pic.twitter.com/BWvO8jSDoT
Niall Horan singing If You Leave Me at #BostonCalling pic.twitter.com/fGBjqwN4FY— Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) May 27, 2023
Singer Zolita also performed.
So hot your performance @zolitaofficial ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 @bostoncalling #Zolita pic.twitter.com/GEV3TSZGkF— ♓🇮🇩🌈 (@syska08) May 27, 2023
@NiallOfficial on the Blue Stage at @bostoncalling. pic.twitter.com/dN7d21hbWB— Maddie Browning (@MaddieLBrowning) May 26, 2023
Here are more scenes from the first day of the festival.
@chelseacutler singing on the Happy Valley Red Stage at @bostoncalling. pic.twitter.com/yqzcar1eC3— Maddie Browning (@MaddieLBrowning) May 26, 2023
And the gates to Boston Calling are officially open! The three day festival takes over the Harvard Athletic Complex this weekend. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Ezy6tUvmXZ— Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) May 26, 2023
a cool thing about Boston Calling is this stage, where local bands like Blue Light Bandits can reach a huge audience pic.twitter.com/TmvizulTNR— Spencer Buell (@SpencerBuell) May 26, 2023
@thebeaches playing on the Green Stage at @bostoncalling. pic.twitter.com/5rWKoERam0— Maddie Browning (@MaddieLBrowning) May 26, 2023
@NiallOfficial on the Blue Stage at @bostoncalling. pic.twitter.com/dN7d21hbWB— Maddie Browning (@MaddieLBrowning) May 26, 2023
@zolitaofficial, who performed on the Blue Stage at @bostoncalling today, is excited for the rest of the festival. pic.twitter.com/cOzCkmOhLH— Maddie Browning (@MaddieLBrowning) May 26, 2023