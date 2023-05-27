fb-pixel Skip to main content

See what bands performed at Boston Calling on Friday

The Foo Fighters were among the musical groups that played for festival-goers on the first day of the weekend event at Harvard Athletic Complex

Updated May 27, 2023, 43 minutes ago
The Foo Fighters perform at Boston Calling on May 26.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Foo Fighters headlined the first night at the three-day music festival, being held at the Harvard Athletic Complex this weekend. Here’s a round-up of some of the bands and action. Shane Hawkins, son of the late drummer Taylor Hawkins, joined the band on drums for the show.

The Dropkick Murphys were a late entrant to the concert after the Yeah Yeah Yeahs dropped out due to an illness in the band.

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan also played.

Singer Zolita also performed.

Here are more scenes from the first day of the festival.


