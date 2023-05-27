Belmont man crashes into pedestrians at Arlington supermarket

The crash unfolded after a 2005 Mercury Marquis driven by an 87-year-old man from Belmont struck an unoccupied parked car, which then hit a flower stand in front of the store, he said. The flower stand struck the building, causing cosmetic damage. The parked vehicle is owned by a woman from Harwich, who didn’t report any injuries, police said in a statement.

Officers were summoned to the store at 905 Massachusetts Ave. at about 10:15 a.m. after police received several 911 calls reporting that pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police Sergeant Brian Fennelly.

A driver and two pedestrians were hospitalized Saturday morning with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a car crash in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop supermarket in Arlington, police said.

After striking the parked car, the driver then reversed direction and hit two pedestrians who were walking toward the supermarket entrance, a 61-year-old woman from Arlington and a 70-year-old man from Randolph, Fennelly said.

The injuries to the Randolph man’s head and lower leg were “severe,” he said.

Fennelly declined to identify the driver and pedestrians, who were taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

The driver holds a valid driver’s license, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, and Fennelly declined to say whether the driver could be charged.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Middlesex district attorney’s office responded to the parking lot to assist with the investigation, Fennelly said.

Police closed a section of the parking lot for several hours while investigators worked, but the store remained open during that time, he said.

