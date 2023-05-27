Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A single Philadelphia vireo and a purple martin in Lenox, a short-billed dowitcher at Silver Lake in Pittsfield, a pectoral sandpiper at the George L. Darey Housatonic Valley Wildlife Management Area in Lenox, and a least bittern.

Most notable last week was a common ringed plover in Fairhaven, a pileated woodpecker and a very late thick-billed murre in Provincetown, yellow-throated warblers at Plum Island, Sunderland, and the Arnold Arboretum, blue grosbeaks in Mashpee, Rockport, and Hadley, and worm-eating warblers and hooded warblers in several different localities.

Bristol County: A common ringed plover at the Winsegansett Marsh in Fairhaven, five sooty shearwaters, six parasitic jaegers, and a black tern at Gooseberry Island, a yellow-crowned night-heron at the Frank Knowles Reserve in Dartmouth, an alder flycatcher at the Dartmoor Lot Reserve in Dartmouth, and a Philadelphia vireo at Blossom Road in Westport.

Cape Cod: A pileated woodpecker and a Philadelphia vireo in the Provincetown’s Beech Forest, a late thick-billed murre and 155 Bonaparte’s gulls at Race Point Beach in Provincetown, two least bitterns at High Head in Truro, a least bittern and 13 red crossbills at the Bell’s Neck Conservation Lands in Harwich, a blue grosbeak at Joint Base Cape Cod, single worm-eating warblers at Falmouth’s Town Forest and Goodwill Park, a little blue heron at Frost Fish Creek in Chatham, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Wing Island in Brewster, a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, and a common gallinule at South Monomoy Island.

Essex County: Four Caspian terns, two pectoral sandpipers, a Philadelphia vireo, a worm-eating warbler, a yellow-throated warbler, and a yellow-breasted chat at Plum Island, a Caspian tern at Salisbury Beach, a white-faced ibis at the Rowley salt marsh in Newbury, single Philadelphia vireos in Lynn and at the Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, and a black guillemot at the Halibut Point State Park in Rockport.

Franklin County: Four sandhill cranes in Ashfield and the continued presence of a yellow-throated warbler at Cranberry Pond in Sunderland.

Hampden County: Single hooded warblers at the Grace A. Robson Sanctuary and the Bear Hole watershed in Springfield, two Acadian flycatchers in Granville, eight upland sandpipers at the Westover Grasslands Complex, and a common gallinule at the Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge.

Hampshire County: A least bittern at Great Pond in Hatfield, four sandhill cranes on Thayer Hill Road in Worthington, a red-necked phalarope in Hatfield, an Acadian flycatcher at Quabbin Reservoir, a gray-cheeked thrush in Northampton, a blue grosbeak at the Honey Pot Road in Hadley, and a hooded warbler on Mitchs Way in Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard: An American bittern in Aquinnah, a Philadelphia vireo near Daggetts Pond in West Tisbury, and five common ravens in Tisbury.

Middlesex County: A common merganser at Ell Pond in Melrose, an Acadian flycatcher at the Annursnac-Baptist Brook Conservation Land in Concord, and a prothonotary warbler at the Brewster’s Woods Wildlife Sanctuary.

Nantucket: Four gadwalls, two Northern shovelers, and a glaucous gull in Coskata, six ruddy ducks at Sesachacha Pond, and a red-headed woodpecker in Madaket.

Norfolk County: A cattle egret in Bellingham, a least bittern at Causeway Street in Medfield, a ruddy duck at the Neponset Reservoir in Foxborough, seven piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, a white-eyed vireo near Pope’s Pond in Milton, an olive-sided flycatcher at Fowl Meadow, a hooded warbler at the Blue Hills Reservation and a hooded warbler at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, a golden-crowned kinglet at the Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary, and two grasshopper sparrows at the former Naval Air Station in South Weymouth.

Plymouth County: Three sandhill cranes and a least bittern at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area and a vesper sparrow at the Plymouth Municipal Airport.

Suffolk County: A black-billed cuckoo, an alder flycatcher, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, a Philadelphia vireo, and a hooded warbler at Franklin Park, a yellow-throated vireo and a continuing yellow-throated warbler at the Arnold Arboretum, and a gray-cheeked thrush and a summer tanager at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

Worcester County: A Brewster’s warbler at the Fruitlands Museum Historic District in Harvard, single worm-eating warblers at the Rice City Pond in Uxbridge and Hines Bridge Road in North Brookfield, a hooded warbler at the Rauscher Farm in Clinton, a mourning warbler at the Hadwen Arboretum in Worcester, a Northern goshawk at Quabbin Reservoir, and three grasshopper sparrows on Pine Hill Road in Lancaster.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.