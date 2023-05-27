Five firefighters injured in two-alarm fire in Manchester, N.H.,

Five firefighters in Manchester, N.H. suffered minor injuries battling an intense, two-alarm fire that started in the attic of a two-family home, according to a fire officials.
Three of the firefighters were treated at the scene for burns, and one for an injury, said Manchester fire District Chief Jon Starr.
The fifth firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury and was later released, he said.
Crews responded around 8:40 p.m. to 317-319 Pearl St., where they were met with heavy smoke, intense heat, poor visibility, and tight spaces in the attic, Starr said.
The residents at home at the time, including several children, had gotten out before crews arrived. Firefighters rescued five of six cats, along with a lizard, he said. In all, 10 residents, who are all related, were displaced by the fire, Starr said.
Officials believe the fire accidentally started in the attic of the home, which did not have working smoke detectors, Starr said.
Damages, estimated at $150,000, were confined largely to the attic, but other parts of the home had extensive water damage, he said.
