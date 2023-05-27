Man arrested in Stoughton road rage incident; police say he was shot after pointing pellet gun at another vehicle

He is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Tuesday on four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violations, police said.

Anh Kieu, 39, was taken into custody by Quincy police at his home and was transferred to Stoughton Police Headquarters where he was held on $20,000 cash bail, Stoughton Police said in a statement.

A Quincy man was arrested Saturday in connection to a road rage incident that ended in a crash in Stoughton earlier this week after he allegedly pointed a black revolver pellet gun at another driver who then shot him with a real gun out of self-defense, police said.

Police do not expect the person who shot Kieu will face charges, according to the statement.

Police said the incident began around 9 p.m. Wednesday when Kieu went into a 7-11 convenience store on Washington Street in Canton and allegedly pointed a gun at a person.

The person ran out of the store to a car, a black Nissan Altima, where three of their friends were waiting and told them what happened. The driver of Altima pulled out of the parking lot and Kieu followed them in a white Cadillac, police said.

“Fearing they were being chased, the driver of the Altima drove at a high rate of speed to get away from Kieu, creating a dangerous environment for everyone on the road around them,” Stoughton police said.

The chase continued into Stoughton and eventually to the intersection of Pearl and Central streets, where “witnesses say Kieu crossed the double yellow line and into the opposite lane of traffic, pulled up to the Altima and pointed a revolver” at the four people inside the car, police said.

The driver of the Altima, who was legally armed with a registered firearm, told his friends to get down and, “fearing for his life, he fired” seven rounds into the Cadillac, striking Kieu one time, police said.

The chase then resumed as the driver of the Altima fled and Kieu continued to pursue until both drivers crashed at the intersection of Plain and West streets, police said.

A pickup truck that happened to be passing through the intersection was also struck in the crash, police told reporters on Thursday. Five people, including the shooting victim later identified as Kieu, were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

Following the crash, police recovered the pellet gun, an SNR 357 revolver, from the Cadillac that Kieu was driving, police said.

The shooting and crash remain under investigation by Stoughton police, the statement said.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.