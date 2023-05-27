One man stabbed, one arrested outside Dorchester Stop & Shop Friday night

A man was stabbed and another man arrested in connection with the stabbing outside a Stop & Shop in Dorchester Friday night, according to Boston police.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 1100 Massachusetts Ave., near the Stop & Shop in South Bay Center, around 9:58 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for Boston police.