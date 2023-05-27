One man stabbed, one arrested outside Dorchester Stop & Shop Friday night

A man was stabbed and another man arrested in connection with the stabbing outside a Stop & Shop in Dorchester Friday night, according to Boston police.
The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 1100 Massachusetts Ave., near the Stop & Shop in South Bay Center, around 9:58 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for Boston police.
The victim walked into a local hospital, she said.
Around 11 p.m., a 39-year-old man from Dorchester was arrested in the area of Southampton Street and Dorchester Avenue in connection with the stabbing, Tavares said.
He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Roxbury’s Municipal Court, Tavares said.
The manager at South Bay Center’s Stop & Shop declined to comment Saturday afternoon.
Jennifer Brogan, a spokesperson for Stop and Shop’s corporate management said the company is “aware of the unfortunate incident” and “cooperating with local law enforcement.”
No other information was immediately available.
