Two men arrested after authorities intercept package containing cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico to Quincy

The cocaine was found when authorities executed a search warrant on the package after it had been delivered to the home of Stephen Marsden, 35, of 100 Cove Way in Quincy, on Friday morning, the statement said.

The arrests and seizure of the drugs followed a “lengthy investigation” by State Police and the US Postal Inspectors into “a large-scale Massachusetts drug trafficking enterprise,” State Police said in a statement Saturday.

A Quincy man and a Worcester man were arrested Friday after State Police and US Postal Inspectors intercepted a package holding three kilograms of cocaine that had been mailed from Puerto Rico, officials said.

Marsden was taken into custody and was held on $50,000 cash bail pending arraignment in Quincy District Court next week.

Evans Klimavich, 42, Marsden’s alleged co-conspirator in the drug operation, was also arrested at his home in Worcester, where police carried out a search warrant and found another kilogram of suspected cocaine, about 50 pounds of marijuana, “hundreds of vape cartridges, a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately $52,000,” State Police said.

Klimavich is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court next week, State Police said.

Police also searched Marsden’s apartment in Quincy and seized five firearms, “143 loose rounds of ammunition, dozens of THC edible packages, approximately 80 Xanax pills, a money counting device, and materials used in the packaging of narcotics,” State Police said.

One of the guns had been stolen during a home robbery in Oxford, N.C., and Marsden is not licensed to carry a firearm, State Police said.

After searching his home, Troopers obtained a search warrant for office space Marsden rented at 7 Oregon St. in Fall River. In the office, authorities discovered four ghost guns, large-capacity magazines, “several pounds of THC edibles,” and an ATM machine, State Police said.

A ghost gun is an untraceable firearm because it does not have a serial number and is “assembled privately from unfinished and unregulated parts purchased separately or in kits,” State Police said.

Authorities also “observed other apparent uncompleted ghost firearms in the process of being manufactured from unregulated parts” inside the rented office space, officials said.

Marsden was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a Class C narcotic (THC edibles) with intent to distribute, possession of a Clas E narcotic (Xanax) with intent to distribute, five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and improper storage of a firearm, State Police said.

Klimavich was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana, and trafficking Class C narcotics (vape cartrdiges and mushrooms), State Police said.

