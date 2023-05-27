‘Yes You Can:’ Hundreds gather Saturday to honor Marathon legends Dick and Rick Hoyt

But before he could see the results of his work, Rick, who was born with cerebral palsy, died Monday from complications with his respiratory system, according to his family. Organizers said in a statement they went ahead with the inaugural race event Saturday because “we all believe Rick would want the race to continue to honor his father.”

Rick had planned Saturday’s event in honor of his father, who died at age 80 in 2021. The duo were marathon mainstays, and for decades, cameras recorded Dick pushing his son’s wheelchair along the 26.2-mile course between Boston and Hopkinton.

HOPKINTON — Cheering, roaring crowds celebrated the legacy of Boston Marathon legends Dick and Rick Hoyt Saturday, as hundreds joined a memorial walk and run that was an emotional tribute to the longtime father-and-son running team.

Rick had “put his heart and soul” into planning it, the statement said, and he would have wanted to it go on.

“Although everyone is very saddened about the recent passing of Rick Hoyt, we all believe Rick would want the race to continue to honor his father,” the statement said.

About a decade ago, the two men were honored at the Eppy Awards, where Rick talked about how their lives changed due to their participation in competitions like the marathon.

About a decade ago, the two men were honored at the Eppy Awards, where Rick talked about how their lives changed due to their participation in competitions like the marathon.

When they started running, “nobody would even talk to us,” Rick said in his 2013 speech.

“But because my dad said yes when I asked him to push me in the first race, and my family, especially my brothers Rob and Russ, have always stood by us and helped us preserve... we are here,” Rick Hoyt said.

Russ Hoyt said in an interview at the race that his brother would have been thrilled to see the massive turnout. He loved competition, and wanted to create an event that is inclusive of athletes of all abilities, Russ said.

“He is smiling down on us today,” Russ said.

Some participants competed with a heavy heart, while remembering the Hoyts, like Sarah Lake and her 15-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn , who had traveled from Pleasantville, N.Y., to participate in the race.

They didn’t know the Hoyts, but Lake and her daughter said they were devastated to learn of Rick’s death. Kaitlyn has autism, and Lake said Rick Hoyt’s example has inspired her to compete.

“His disability put no limits on what he could do,” Kaitlyn said. After the race, she added: “I feel awesome. I did it. And it’s not gonna be the last one.”

