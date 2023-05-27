Adam Schenk and Harry Hall tied at the top of Colonial leaderboard

Hall, who had the solo lead after the first and second rounds, overcame consecutive double-bogeys on the front nine that had dropped him out of the lead. His final putt in his round of 72 was a 10-foot par at No. 18 after he chipped from the fringe out of an awkward stance that had his heels hanging over the lip of a bunker, after a birdie at the 17th.

Adam Schenk closed out a 3-under-par 67 with a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday to match PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall for the lead at 10 under after three rounds at the Colonial in Fort Worth.

Harris English was a stroke back at 9-under 201 after his bogey on 18, when an 8-foot par chance curled just by the cup. That was two holes after he had sole possession of the lead with a 40-foot birdie on the par-3 16th.

The 31-year-old Schenk, without a win in his 170 previous PGA Tour events, was the runner-up at the Valspar Championship in mid-March. He since has missed four cuts and tied for 31st at the RBC Heritage.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world and the Colonial runner-up last year, bogeyed three of his last five holes for a 72 after opening with consecutive 67s. He was among six players tied for 10th place at 4 under.

Defending champion Sam Burns, who overcame a seven-stroke deficit in the final round last year and beat Scheffler on the first playoff hole, had his second consecutive 70. He is tied for 16th at 3 under, again seven strokes off the lead after three rounds.

English, playing in the final group with Hall, was in the lead after his long birdie at 16th, but was in the rough on his first two shots at 17 before a 7-foot par — when Hall got even with his 10-foot birdie.

Emiliano Grillo, who started the day with an 20-foot eagle putt on the first hole and then a birdie at No. 2, shared the lead through the middle of the round. But those were his only under-par holes. He had a double-bogey and two bogeys over his last six holes in a round of 72 that left him at 6 under and tied for fourth place with Justin Suh (66).

Hall’s double-bogeys came at Nos. 6 and 7, after 14 birdies and only two bogeys in his 41 holes before that.

Hall’s approach at the 420-yard seventh flew out of bounds to the right off the green.

English made an 8-foot birdie at No. 7 to move a stroke ahead of Hall and one behind Grillo after starting the day three strokes off the lead.

When English made the turn with an 8-foot birdie at the 404-yard 10th hole, he matched Grillo for the lead at 10 under.

Grillo’s tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 13th went into the water, and he ended up with a double-bogey to go to 8 under.

At the same time, a hole back, Hall had a birdie and English a bogey after his approach that went through the green. That put both of them at 9 under, in a tie with Schenk for the lead.

Before Hall’s 12-foot birdie at No. 12, he had a scrambling par on the 626-yard 11th hole. He was in the rough after each of his first two shots on the course’s longest hole, by 80 yards.

LIV — Mito Pereira of Chile made five birdies over his last seven holes for a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Harold Varner III at LIV Golf DC.

Pereira finished with two birdies at Trump National. He was as hot at the end of his round as Varner was cold. Varner, who had the 18-hole lead, had two bogeys with no birdies on the back nine to fall out of the lead with a 72.

Henrik Stenson had a 67 and was two shots behind, tied for third with Kevin Na (69).

Pereira signed with LIV Golf at the start of this year and will be going for his first victory on the Saudi-funded league. He has three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour and one win on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2016. Pereira is best known for making double bogey on the final hole of the PGA Championship last year at Southern Hills to miss out on a playoff by one shot.

Brooks Koepka, coming off a PGA Championship victory at Oak Hill for his fifth major title, shot a 69 but remained six shots behind with one round to play.

Champions — Padraig Harrington was in position for the 54-hole scoring record and a comfortable lead at the Senior PGA Championship. Instead, the 51-year-old Irishman ended up in a tight fight with Steve Stricker in what will be a final-round matchup of opposing Ryder Cup captains from 2021. Harrington wobbled for the first time in the tournament over the final three holes, settling for a second consecutive 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Stricker, who matched Harrington’s tournament-best 64 from the opening round.

European — Pablo Larrazabal will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KLM Open after a flawless 5-under 67. The Spaniard, who is chasing a ninth European tour title just one month after his last victory at the Korea Championship, made five birdies to reach 10-under 206 overall.