Breanna Stewart helps Liberty hand Sun first loss of season

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart scored 11 of her 21 points in the decisive third quarter to lift the New York Liberty to an 81-65 win over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

Stewart, who scored a franchise and career-high 45 points in her home debut last Sunday, took over in the third. The Liberty trailed 38-32 at the half before putting up 25 points in the period. Stewart hit three of New York's five 3-pointers in the quarter and also had four steals to give the Liberty a 57-51 lead heading into the fourth.

Courtney Vandersloot kept the momentum going in the final quarter, both by scoring and finding open teammates. She finished with 18 points and 10 assists for the Liberty (2-1). Sabrina Ionescu added 17 points.