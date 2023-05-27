EMass tennis: With a perfect finish, Boston Latin duo of Christine Maher and Lillian Nguyen headline Players of the Week

Salvi Cacciola, Nauset — The junior won 7-5, 6-2 at third singles to represent the only point the Warriors (14-2) garnered in a 4-1 loss to Martha’s Vineyard, then earned a 6-3, 6-1 second singles victory over St. John Paul II in a 5-0 sweep.
Nate Bowers and Owen Roberts, Xaverian — Bowers, a junior, and Roberts, a sophomore, won their first doubles match 6-4, 6-1 to seal a 3-2 match victory for the Hawks (11-7) over Newton South.
Evan Johnson and Cam Strouse, Dover-Sherborn — The senior first doubles tandem mounted a comeback to earn a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory that put the finishing touches on a 5-0 victory for the Raiders (15-3) over Martha’s Vineyard.
Annabel Keating, Duxbury — The junior rebounded in the third set of her second singles match to earn a 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 victory that helped propel the Dragons (15-5) to a 3-2 win over Sharon.
Sarah Mackey, Wellesley —– The sophomore hung tough after a hard-fought first set to earn a 7-6, 6-2 win that clinched a 3-2 victory for the Raiders (18-1) over Lincoln-Sudbury.
Christine Maher and Lillian Nguyen, Boston Latin — Maher, a senior, and Nguyen, an eighth-grader, capped off their perfect 16-0 record at first doubles with victories over Lexington, Winchester and Acton-Boxborough to help the Wolfpack (16-0) secure an undefeated regular season.