EMass tennis: With a perfect finish, Boston Latin duo of Christine Maher and Lillian Nguyen headline Players of the Week

Salvi Cacciola, Nauset — The junior won 7-5, 6-2 at third singles to represent the only point the Warriors (14-2) garnered in a 4-1 loss to Martha’s Vineyard, then earned a 6-3, 6-1 second singles victory over St. John Paul II in a 5-0 sweep.

Nate Bowers and Owen Roberts, Xaverian — Bowers, a junior, and Roberts, a sophomore, won their first doubles match 6-4, 6-1 to seal a 3-2 match victory for the Hawks (11-7) over Newton South.

Evan Johnson and Cam Strouse, Dover-Sherborn — The senior first doubles tandem mounted a comeback to earn a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory that put the finishing touches on a 5-0 victory for the Raiders (15-3) over Martha’s Vineyard.