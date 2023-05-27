A former assistant coach sees the same qualities in Joe Mazzulla, coach, as he did in Joe Mazzulla, college point guard

Back in 2006, when Mike Maker joined John Beilein’s West Virginia staff, one of the players he was tasked with recruiting was a smallish, athletic point guard in Rhode Island, a floor general out of Bishop Hendricken who had a high basketball IQ and an offer from his own Atlantic 10 state school. It was up to Maker to help decide if the kid could play in the Big East.

MIAMI — Taking a job as an assistant coach in college often means inheriting recruits from a previous coach, with part of the job spent establishing a relationship with a high school player who might or might not still be a fit for the school in question. It can be a delicate transition, with questions and concerns on both sides of the equation about whether they still make a good match.

A year later, Joe Mazzulla was a freshman guard helping the Mountaineers win an NIT championship. Twenty-five years later, that same kid is trying to guide the Celtics to an NBA championship.

To get there, Mazzulla had to guide his Celtics past yet another elimination game Saturday night in Miami, a win-or-go-home Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. But in watching Mazzulla help the Celtics chip away at the 3-0 hole they dug themselves against the Heat, Maker can’t help but remember the determined kid who arrived in Morgantown in 2006.

Mazzulla remains the unlikeliest coach in the NBA, the league’s youngest at 34 whom Brad Stevens plucked from relative obscurity to replace Ime Udoka after a last-minute firing. Across a postseason filled with highs and lows — what Maker remembers is a kid who wasn’t going to back down from any challenge, or be scared away by any criticism. Not then, not now.

“That was my first recruit, and I tell you I fell in love with Joe,” Maker said over the phone from Minnesota, where he is the associate head coach at University of St. Thomas. “He’s a fierce competitor, highly intelligent. He was really good in track too, a really good sprinter. He was just a good athlete. And tough as nails.

“It gets lost how smart Joe is. Having worked for coach Beilein, we liked cerebral players, guys with a high basketball IQ that made everyone else around them better and that were competitive and tough. Joe was all of that. That was an easy decision to make. Joe was a perfect fit for us.”

St. Thomas is Maker’s latest stop in a long and successful coaching career, one that, amazingly, has another connection resonating in this series. Maker led Williams College to Division 3 dominance as head coach from 2008-14, years in which he would coach both Duncan Robinson, the Heat’s sharpshooting 3-point ace, and Will Hardy, the former Celtic assistant who left to take over the Utah Jazz not long before Mazzulla was promoted.

Yet as much as Maker has been conflicted watching this roller-coaster conference final — Mazzulla on one side and Robinson on the other — his longstanding Celtic fandom (his father was born and raised in Wakefield) makes his own choice pretty clear. For his about to be 11-year-old son Jack, however? No way. Jack’s closet is filled with Robinson’s Heat jerseys, and he will be rooting hard for his all-time favorite player. From D3 Williams to Michigan to the NBA, Robinson has written a pretty amazing and unlikely NBA story of his own. Maker will do his best to celebrate them both.

“They say you’re only as happy as your unhappiest child, I guess my thing is you’re only as happy as your unhappiest player,” he said. “Either way, I’ll be elated for one and disappointed for the other. To be on this stage, I understand the stakes, I get it, one’s going to be on top of the mountain, one’s going to be at rock bottom.”

The Celtics feel like they’ve already been there, back in the second half of Game 3 in Miami. Mazzulla did his best to lead them back, channeling the same even-tempered public persona that has marked his tenure. And as he’s flashed the occasional retort to his critics (go back to the Philly series, when he snapped about making necessary adjustments), made cracks about his own use or non-use of timeouts, compared one potential elimination game to going to war and responded to one complete no-show effort by taking all the blame himself, Maker sees all the qualities he loved in his one-time player.

“Joe’s a little feisty. I think it serves him well,” he said. “After Game 3 [against Philly], when he jabbed back, that’s Joe and I liked that about him. I’m pulling for the Celtics for a lot of different reasons, and I just think Joe is doing amazingly well. The slow start in this series, going down 3-0, it’s going to be on the coach. It could be Red Auerbach and you’d get criticism.

“I know Joe’s makeup and he’s tough enough to handle that. He has thick skin. He’s like a cockroach man, he’s hard to kill. You can’t kill him. He’s tough as nails. He really is. For his age, he can really think on his feet.

“He was with Brad [Stevens], he was with Ime, with coach Beilein, coach [Bob] Huggins [at West Virginia], he has a great background. I know he’s 34 but he has the mind of an experienced coach. The years aren’t there, but he’s had great mentors.”

