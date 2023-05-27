Garrett Whitlock returns and so does his killer changeup as the Red Sox down the Diamondbacks

Whitlock (2-2), Kutter Crawford, Chris Martin, and Kenley Jansen held Arizona to three hits and only one after the first inning. They retired 25 of the final 26 hitters.

Whitlock headlined a stellar night on the mound as the Sox beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-1, on Saturday night before a crowd of 29,142 at Chase Field.

PHOENIX — Garrett Whitlock got his changeup down, Reese McGuire got a bunt down, and the Red Sox are starting to trend up again.

The Sox are 4-4 on a West Coast road trip that ends Sunday afternoon with Tanner Houck facing Merrill Kelly. The Diamondbacks have lost three in a row.

Advertisement

After Whitlock went five innings, Crawford set down seven in a row but left the game after being hit in the right ankle by a ball off the bat of Gabriel Moreno.

The ball deflected to the first base line and Crawford made a diving play to throw the runner out. He tried to continue but left the game after throwing a few warm-up pitches.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Martin finished the inning. Jansen had a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Both starting pitchers were activated off the injured list before the game.

Whitlock missed a month with ulnar neuritis in his elbow. Diamondbacks righthander Zach Davies was out nearly six weeks with a strained oblique.

Davies had runners on the corners with two outs in the top of the first inning when the Red Sox tried a double steal. Arizona sniffed it out and Alex Verdugo was easily thrown out at the plate.

The Diamondbacks used conventional means to score in the bottom of the inning when Ketel Marte turned on a slider on the inner corner and drove it down the line in right field for his seventh home run.

Christian Walker singled with two outs but Whitlock retired the next 12 Diamondbacks in order before Jake McCarthy reached on a bloop double with two outs in the fifth inning.

Advertisement

Davies allowed two runs in the fourth inning as the Sox took the lead. Singles by Masataka Yoshida, Triston Casas, and Kiké Hernández tied the game.

With Davies at 75 pitches, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo called in lefthander Kyle Nelson. Pinch hitter Pablo Reyes walked to load the bases.

The Sox tried another small-ball move as Reese McGuire put down a textbook squeeze bunt on the second pitch. Casas scored to give the Sox a 2-1 lead as Arizona took the out at first base.

The Sox had not bunted with the bases loaded since 2014 when Jonathan Herrera poked home a run against the White Sox to score Grady Sizemore.

Whitlock was finished after five innings and 92 pitches. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out four without a walk.

Whitlock threw nearly as many changeups (35) as two-seam fastballs (39) and mixed in 18 sliders.

He focused on his changeup in two rehabilitation starts, trying to get the downward movement back in the pitch.

It worked. Whitlock had up to 39 inches in fade, a vast improvement from his first three starts when it averaged 30 inches. By slowing the pitch down, it showed more characteristics of the changeup he used so successfully in 2021 and early in 2022.

The Arizona hitters were off balance all night.

The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox Share The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox: More Than a Century of Championships, Challenges, and Characters.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.