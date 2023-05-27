Carles Gil the key to Revolution’s rally for a 3-3 tie with the Chicago Fire

FOXBOROUGH — Carles Gil recovered from injury to spark a Revolution rally for a 3-3 tie against the Chicago Fire before a crowd of 27,293 at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.
Gil entered in the second half and helped set up Jozy Altidore for an 83rd-minute score as the Revolution (7-3-4, 25 points) snapped a three-game losing streak in all competitions. But the Fire (3-4-7, 16 points) controlled much of the action, holding 2-0 and 3-2 leads, thanks to the playmaking of former Arsenal midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.
The Fire opened the scoring as Shaqiri capitalized on a Christian Makoun turnover, finding Georgios Koutsias on a run through the middle. Koutsias split Andrew Farrell and DeJuan Jones, took a touch, and finished from the top of the penalty area in the 10th minute. The Fire upped the lead as Shaqiri and Koutsias combined on a long ball, left back Miguel Angel Navarro’s cross going off Farrell for an own goal in the 22nd minute.
The Revolution’s pressing tactics paid off as Noel Buck took advantage of a turnover to convert a 30-yarder into the upper right corner of the net in the 38th minute. Bobby Wood converted the Revolution’s second goal off an Emmanuel Boateng corner in the 40th minute. The sequence was set up on a Makoun pass to Boateng on the left wing.
The Fire’s Maren Haile-Selassie broke the deadlock off a Kei Kamara layoff in the 79th minute. Altidore entered as a substitute in the 82nd minute, then scored a minute later off a Gil corner kick, headed on by Dave Romney to equalize, his first goal for the Revolution since March 12, 2022.
