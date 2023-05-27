Carles Gil the key to Revolution’s rally for a 3-3 tie with the Chicago Fire

FOXBOROUGH — Carles Gil recovered from injury to spark a Revolution rally for a 3-3 tie against the Chicago Fire before a crowd of 27,293 at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.

Gil entered in the second half and helped set up Jozy Altidore for an 83rd-minute score as the Revolution (7-3-4, 25 points) snapped a three-game losing streak in all competitions. But the Fire (3-4-7, 16 points) controlled much of the action, holding 2-0 and 3-2 leads, thanks to the playmaking of former Arsenal midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Fire opened the scoring as Shaqiri capitalized on a Christian Makoun turnover, finding Georgios Koutsias on a run through the middle. Koutsias split Andrew Farrell and DeJuan Jones, took a touch, and finished from the top of the penalty area in the 10th minute. The Fire upped the lead as Shaqiri and Koutsias combined on a long ball, left back Miguel Angel Navarro’s cross going off Farrell for an own goal in the 22nd minute.