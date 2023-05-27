Malden’s Johnny Emmanuel blazes a new trail with record-setting victory in boys’ 400 meters at Division 1 track and field state championship

Emmanuel’s lightning-fast 46.99-second performance in the 400 set a new meet record and topped his previous personal best by nearly a half-second, finishing well ahead of Haverhill junior Natanael Vigo Catala (47.82) who finished second. It was also the second-fastest 400-meter time in state history, and the second-ever Bay State 400-meter run to break 47 seconds.

There was just one person, however, who didn’t appear surprised in the least: Johnny Emmanuel.

ANDOVER — When Malden senior Johnny Emmanuel’s official time in the boys’ 400-meter dash was posted on the scoreboard at Saturday’s MIAA Division 1 track and field state championships, the assembled competitors and spectators were floored by the jaw-dropping result.

“I thought I was going to run faster today, but it didn’t happen,” Emmanuel admitted.

Vigo Catala set meet records in the 300 at both the Division 1 championships and Meet of Champions in the indoor circuit his past winter, and his looming presence pushed Emmanuel to continue accelerating despite holding a seemingly-comfortable lead down the home stretch.

“His finishes are insane,” Emmanuel said of Vigo Catala. “I knew I had to hold it as soon as I passed him.”

Despite Emmanuel’s winning effort, Malden (18 points) still trailed a jam-packed boys’ field of first-place St. John’s Prep (81 points), second-place Acton-Boxborough (79 points) and Lexington (76 points), with the long jump and 4x400-relay left to be tallied.

With two events left to be tallied in the girls’ meet, Cambridge Rindge & Latin (45 points) and Newton South (38 points) were sixth and ninth place, with two events left to be tallied.

Cambridge Rindge & Latin’s Kylee Bernard and Newton South’s Amelia Everett made their presence felt with each posting a pair of first-place finishes.

After winning the 200-meter (24.79) with ease on Thursday, Bernard, a Boston College signee, rolled to a victory in the 400 (55.70). Both results topped her previous season-best marks as Bernard continued to build to next week’s Meet of Champions, where she hopes to break the 55-second barrier in the 400.

“I need to come home stronger,” Bernard said of her gameplan. “If I could get to as even of a split as possible, that would get me where I need to be [for the Meet of Champions].”

Likewise, the Stanford-bound Everett added to her winning 800-meter (2:08.27) result on Thursday with another dominant performance in the 1-mile (4:52.85) on Saturday, as she surpassed Brookline’s Camille Jordan (4:58.48) on the third lap and never looked back.

“Honestly, coming around [the final lap] I thought it was going to be a 5:05 — which is really encouraging going into the postseason,” Everett said. “Just being able to run that now, not really trying to run fast, is a great sign.

