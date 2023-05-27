A perfect run: English baseball rallies in City League final to finish off 20-0 regular season

But fueled by a three-run fifth inning and an RBI double in the sixth from sophomore Jordan Marcano, 13th-ranked English finished off a 20-0 regular season with a 4-3 victory over East Boston at West Roxbury Academy, the program’s first city league title since 2016.

The English baseball team has not trailed often this spring. But the Blue & Blue faced a three-run deficit in the third inning of Saturday’s Boston City League championship game.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” English coach Christian Ortiz said. “We knew we were going to face their best arm. But we knew the big thing coming into this game was making sure we focused up and maintained the energy that we always have.”

In the fifth, freshman Matthew Guerrero walked and junior Alonzo Garcia doubled before senior Justin Peguero knocked both in with a two-out, two-run ground-rule double. Then junior David Castillo plated Peguro with a single to center for a 3-3 game.

“The first thing coach said to me was, ‘All we need is a hit to do the job,’” said Castillo, who was named tournament MVP. “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going to drop right in front of the centerfielder.”

Marcano’s double came with two outs in the sixth, much like the Blue & Blue’s rally in the fifth.

East Boston (11-9) scored twice in the second after junior Jared Pacitta roped an RBI triple before scoring on a wild pitch. The Jets added to the lead in the third on an RBI double from freshman Daniel Colon Hermoso.

But that was all they would get off English starter Nanfer Duarte, who struck out 13 in 5 ⅔ innings, including four in the second inning alone thanks to a dropped third strike. After he ran up his pitch count, Castillo entered and got the final four outs via strikeouts for the save.

“It meant a lot for me because it was my first time pitching in the championship for the city,” Duarte said. “We’ve worked hard for this. We knew we were going to come for it. We knew we were going to win.”

As of Friday, English was ranked No. 1 in the MIAA Division 4 Power Rankings. East Boston is No. 45 in Division 3, but will qualify with its .500 or better record.