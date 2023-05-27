Powered by a 12-run third inning, Latin Academy softball roars to its 17th straight Boston City League title

“The third inning, we really came together and were hyping each other up,” said LA assistant coach Caroline Conroy. “Our energy, on and off the bench, the base runners being really aggressive, having them be that way really put everything together. We were getting runs, the bats were going crazy, it was great.”

Despite a number of new faces on the roster, the Latin Academy softball team continued its dominance Saturday. The Dragons won their 17th consecutive city league championship with a 17-2 five-inning win over East Boston at West Roxbury Academy, buoyed by a 12-run third inning.

As Latin Academy senior captain Maeve McCarthy accepted the Boston City League championship MVP trophy, she turned toward her teammates standing on the third base line and exclaimed, ‘I wasn’t even on varsity last year!’.

McCarthy, also a promising hockey player, decided not to give up softball during her senior year and be a part of a close-knit team. The third baseman finished 2 for 3 with a walk, three runs scored, and a pair of RBIs.

“It feels nice knowing that we won [the championship] and to leave a mark on the team,” said McCarthy.

Eighth-grader Ashlyn Brady struck out six, scattering two hits in the circle and clubbed an inside-the-park homer, finishing with a pair of hits and runs. Junior Ellie Etemad-Gilbertson plated two, doubled, and walked three times and junior Sophia Buzzelle recorded two hits, three RBIs, and a walk. Sophomore Fiona Deabler scored three times and eighth grader Claire Bear Hauck contributed a pair of RBIs in a balanced offensive performance for the Dragons (10-13), who at No. 46 in Friday’s Division 3 Power Rankings, will not qualifying for the state tournament.

Throughout the years of success in the league, the Dragons have remained steadfast in their commitment to winning the final game of the season.

“It means so much more than I can even put into words, honestly,” said Conroy. “It means more than just a game to our girls. We’re a family. We keep it going every single year and you can’t ask for much more. This is everyone’s goal from the beginning of the season and we finally got it to it again. It feels good.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.