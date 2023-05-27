Game 52: Red Sox at Diamondbacks lineups and notes

The Red Sox have their full complement of starting pitchers back and ready to roll.
Garrett Whitlock will make his first start since April 22 on Saturday, facing the Diamondbacks for the first time in his career. The righthander had an up-and-down first month, with a very strong start against the Angels bookended on either side by rough outings in Tampa and Milwaukee.
Arizona is in a similar position, returning righthander Zach Davies from a six-week stint on the injured list to face the Red Sox Saturday.
Lineups
RED SOX (27-24): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-2, 6.19 ERA)
DIAMONDBACKS (29-22): TBA
Pitching: RHP Zach Davies (0-0, 5.79 ERA)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Davies: Kiké Hernández 1-8, Raimel Tapia 1-9, Justin Turner 10-26, Alex Verdugo 1-1
Diamondbacks vs. Whitlock: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 2-5
Stat of the day: The Sox had 14 hits in Friday’s win, as many as they logged in the previous three games combined.
Notes: The Red Sox hope to have slugger Rafael Devers back in the lineup Saturday after he sat out the opener due to left-calf tightness ... Zach Davies has never faced the Red Sox ... Five Sox hitters had at least two hits in Friday’s win ... The Diamondbacks have lost two straight games after winning four in a row and nine of 11 ... Arizona’s Ketel Marte had an eighth-inning single Friday to stretch his career-long streak of reaching base to 25 games. Lourdes Gurriel delivered an RBI triple to run his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in the majors.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.