Game 52: Red Sox at Diamondbacks lineups and notes

The Red Sox have their full complement of starting pitchers back and ready to roll.

Garrett Whitlock will make his first start since April 22 on Saturday, facing the Diamondbacks for the first time in his career. The righthander had an up-and-down first month, with a very strong start against the Angels bookended on either side by rough outings in Tampa and Milwaukee.

Arizona is in a similar position, returning righthander Zach Davies from a six-week stint on the injured list to face the Red Sox Saturday.