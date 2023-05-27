Red Sox put an end to losing streak out West with series-opening win over Diamondbacks

Would panic and dread engulf the team in advance of a series against an impressive, emerging Diamondbacks team?

PHOENIX — As much as Southern California’s weather is celebrated, a cloud had formed over the Red Sox in the region. The Sox dropped a contest to the Padres last Sunday and then three straight to the Angels.

“Offdays are offdays,” Sox manager Alex Cora of his team’s respite in Phoenix on Thursday. “There was a lot of golfing, a lot of water, a lot of piña coladas. It was good. Regardless of what happened in the last series [against the Angels], if you start looking at it, we pitched well in two of the games. We just didn’t swing the bats. We’ve just got to come here and play good baseball against a good baseball team.”

The Red Sox — no strangers to sudden boom-to-bust-to-boom cycles this year — followed that basic prescription to near perfection on Friday night. Despite the absence of lineup centerpiece Rafael Devers, the Sox produced their best offensive performance of the road trip en route to a 7-2 victory over the D-backs, a win that featured a familiar script.

Through much of the first eight weeks of the season, the Red Sox made a habit of pushing opposing starters to the point of exhaustion in the early innings. That approach had faltered during the four-game losing streak the team carried into Friday, a run in which opposing starters allowed just one combined run over 24 innings. But against Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt, the Sox resurrected the practice in the second inning.

Rob Refsnyder set the tone by fouling off a pair of 1-2 pitches before grounding an infield single. Triston Casas (3 for 5) followed by drilling an RBI double into the right-field corner, a 111 m.p.h. rocket.

Though Pfaadt struck out the next two batters, the Sox did not permit him to escape. Connor Wong drilled a two-strike, ground-rule double to left field, and Raimel Tapia lined a single to left to score Wong and give the Red Sox a 3-0 advantage. The Sox saw 40 pitches in the inning.

The team added on another pair of runs in the fourth, when Casas led off the frame with a single and Kiké Hernández followed by hammering a first-pitch fastball into the seats in left-center for a two-run homer, his fourth long ball of the year.

Armed with the comfort of a 5-0 advantage, Chris Sale — on a night when his velocity was down a couple of ticks from recent outings — dared the Diamondbacks to beat him. They could not, and he improved to 5-2 with his third win of May.

Sale cruised through three shutout innings in just 34 pitches before the D-backs bit him in the fourth. Emmanuel Rivera led off with a single and scored on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. triple to right-center that made it a 5-1 game. But Sale quickly struck back, getting Christian Walker to pop up to first, striking out Evan Longoria looking on a wicked slider, and getting dazzling rookie Corbin Carroll to ground out to second.

He then returned to the mound for a scoreless fifth, working around a walk that resulted from a full-count pitch-clock violation, at which point the Sox deemed his effort sufficient. Sale was far from the same dominant pitcher he’d been in three prior starts in May, often working in the low-90s with his fastball and eliciting just a sprinkling of swings and misses, but he proved resourceful when threatened.

Whenever the Diamondbacks put a runner in scoring position, Sale conjured four-seamers, sinkers, changeups, and sliders to precise locations. The mix allowed the lefthander to limit the Diamondbacks to a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three. In his last five starts, Sale has a 2.23 ERA with 37 strikeouts and just four walks in 32⅓ innings, re-establishing himself as a steadying force atop the rotation.

The Sox tacked on a run in the sixth inning, with Alex Verdugo (3 for 5) ripping a double to right and Justin Turner singling him in. Verdugo drove in the seventh and final run in the eighth with a single to left that brought home Wong, who had doubled to center.

Josh Winckowski followed Sale to the mound and allowed one run, in the eighth, over three innings. Brennan Bernardino worked the ninth to finish off the win.

The contest marked the 18th of the year in which the Sox scored at least seven runs.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.