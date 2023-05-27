Same game, new lessons when German exchange student joined Marblehead’s tennis team

Now, Eggebrecht is the latest foreign exchange student thriving on the Marblehead boys’ tennis team. His 12-4 record at second singles has been instrumental for the Magicians (14-3), who won the Northeastern Conference title and are ninth in the MIAA’s Division 2 rankings.

The 16-year-old Eggebrecht hails from a family of tennis players and began taking weekly lessons at age 5. As a teen, Eggebrecht’s training ballooned into year-round workouts, summer camps, and development programs to heighten his skills.

When Jost Eggebrecht left behind his hometown of Frankfurt, Germany, to spend his junior year of high school in America, he had only one reservation: Whether he could maintain his high-level tennis game in a brand-new environment 3,000 miles from home.

Eggebrecht is part of Marblehead’s robust foreign exchange program, which pulls in multiple international students each year to live with sponsoring families and enroll in the public schools.

Eggebrecht will return to Germany next month after living with a host family — Eric and Tanya Hawley, and their children, Kiana (22) and Andu (16) — in Marblehead since September. His lone season of high school tennis will leave a lasting mark on the program.

“Jost adds a totally different flavor to our team,” said Marblehead coach Elisabeth Foukal. “He’s our most enthusiastic player. He’s all gung ho, and he always wants to play a rematch and stay late after every practice . . . He’s just excited to be part of a team like this, and that enthusiasm is infectious.”

Foukal has coached many foreign students in her 16 years at Marblehead. A year ago, Italian student Guillermo Jimenez-Herreria also played second singles for the Magicians.

Although Marblehead’s program has plenty of experience hosting international athletes, the entire premise of American high school athletics was a revelation to Eggebrecht upon his arrival.

Jost Eggebrecht returns a ball on the run against BC High. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

“In Germany, your school and sports are not together. We play in sport clubs,” Eggebrecht said. “I’ve never had a team like this before where there’s so much support.”

Foukal connected Eggebrecht with Marblehead’s other top players to hit throughout the winter, and the increased familiarity loosened him up. While he found the playing style and instruction in America comparable to what he received in Germany, one big adjustment was the playing surface — Eggebrecht grew up playing on clay, whereas Marblehead and the surrounding teams play almost exclusively on hard courts.

By the time he arrived for spring tryouts, Foukal felt confident Eggebrecht’s fundamentally sound game would hold strong against the state’s top talent.

“It’s like watching a classical ballet dancer or something like that. He’s just a classically trained tennis player,” Foukal said. “When you watch him play, there’s a real grace to his game.”

There were some initial concerns from Eggebrecht’s family about the level of tennis at Marblehead, but he was encouraged after learning of star junior Mika Garber, the two-time reigning Northeastern MVP whom Foukal describes as “one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”

“My parents asked [the school] questions like, ‘Are they playing tennis? When does the tennis season begin?’ and stuff,” Eggebrecht said. “I think we were a little bit worried, but then [the school told us about] Mika, that there’s a good player who’s very motivated. And that made me excited.”

Garber is 11-2 at first singles and has been among Division 2′s top players since his freshman season. This year, Eggebrecht’s presence at practice has pushed Garber’s intensity to another level.

“I’ve never really had an experience [at Marblehead] playing with someone that I could really have a good competition with like Jost,” Garber said. “He’s definitely helped me improve my game, and I’m sure likewise.”

Eggebrecht will return to the same Frankfurt-based team he previously played for, but with a newfound confidence and perspective from his time in America.

“I will be a better player [going back to Germany], of course, because of the technique and what I’ve picked up, but also the mental side,” Eggebrecht said. “Mika has taught me how to think point to point, don’t think over the whole game. And I’ll always keep that in mind.”

Extra serves

▪ The Roxbury Latin boys’ team defended its Independent School League title again, capping an undefeated regular season with a win over St. Mark’s, securing its eighth title in 11 seasons.

“This year was truly special, because all the players were committed to practicing not only during the tennis season but in the winter,” said Roxbury Latin coach Ousmane Diop. “They really loved playing with each other.”

The team was anchored by Cole Oberg (first singles), Eric Diop (second singles), and cocaptain Akshay Kumar (third singles), with each player losing just one match during the season. The team will return five singles players next year, with Kumar and fellow cocaptain Tait Oberg — who played mostly doubles — the program’s lone graduates.

▪ The top-ranked Boston Latin girls’ team capped its 16-0 regular season with a 3-2 win over Acton-Boxborough (9-1).

While the Wolfpack’s undefeated season can be attributed to talent throughout the lineup, the players also credited the work they put in away from the program, particularly at Sportsmen’s Tennis and Enrichment Center in Dorchester.

“I think one component is just how hard we work,” said senior first doubles player Christine Maher. “A lot of girls play together at STEC throughout the year, which is great because then they know each other and are able to play well together.”

In 1996, Sportsmen’s founded BLAST (Boston Latin School Tennis Association) as an offseason training program for Latin students. Although BLAST formally ended in 2016 — after it had grown to support additional schools — Sportsmen’s continues to play a pivotal role in the development of the program’s players.

“We are thrilled to note that six of the seven starting players on Boston Latin’s latest winning squad have trained at Sportsmen’s, with five training regularly for several years,” said Sportsmen’s CEO Toni Wiley.

Globe correspondent Brad Joyal contributed to this report.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.