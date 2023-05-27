Victimized by Masataka Yoshida in Japan, Scott McGough isn’t surprised one bit by the Red Sox outfielder’s success

“I have followed him closely because he, in my opinion, was the best hitter that I saw over there, hands down. I’ve been singing his praises since I came back,” said McGough, who signed with Arizona in December after four years as a star closer in Japan. “I’ve done a bunch of different interviews and I’ve been like, ‘Hey, this is my guy. This is gonna be the best one in my opinion of the crop that came over.’

The curiosity was not universal. Those with first-hand experience facing Yoshida in NPB recognized a no-doubt big league standout. Take Diamondbacks reliever Scott McGough.

PHOENIX — When Masataka Yoshida signed his five-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox, plenty wondered how the longtime Japanese star might fare in the States.

“The first couple weeks, I was a little worried that I had a bad read on it, but he’s been doing great, and exactly kind of what I expected. He’s such a good, skilled hitter, and I just knew he’d do well over here.”

The righthanded McGough had a cup of coffee in the big leagues in 2015, then kicked around the minors for a few years before emerging as a standout reliever with the Yakult Swallows from 2019-22. That put McGough in place to share the stage — or, rather, set it — for an iconic moment in Yoshida’s career. McGough hung a splitter that Yoshida sent to the moon for a “sayonara homer” and a walkoff victory for the Orix Buffaloes in Game 5 of last year’s Japan Series.

“That was a really awesome moment,” Yoshida said through a translator. “Definitely, that is one of the best memories in my career.”

It wasn’t the first time that Yoshida had gotten to McGough.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve faced him, maybe 10 times. I bet he’s got eight hits off me,” said McGough. “I can remember getting him out one time in an All-Star Game. That’s pretty much it. Otherwise, I remember closing a game, a regular-season game over there. I thought I had him set up perfectly. I got a 96 [mile-per-hour] fastball in on his hands, and he hits one off the wall for a game-winning double, walked me off. I’m like, ‘Geez, man.’ Then I throw a hanging splitter [in the Japan Series], he takes me yard. He’s just a really good hitter.”

McGough had seen enough to believe Yoshida wouldn’t have an issue with regular mid-90s velocity, and thought his approach against breaking balls likewise would fare well in Major League Baseball. His one curiosity was related to cutters, a pitch that isn’t featured much in Japan — and against which Yoshida entered Saturday’s game 0-for-13.

Still, the pitcher’s overall impression was of a potential force who would adapt to whatever MLB pitchers threw at him.

“He’s just the full package,” said McGough. “Just in my opinion, he’s got the full repertoire of pulling the ball, going opposite field, getting on base, driving for slug. I just thought he was going to definitely translate over here.”

Scott McGough has held down a setup role in the Arizona bullpen, with 10 holds and a .163 batting average against in 24 appearances entering Saturday. Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

It certainly has. Yoshida is hitting .290 with a .363 on-base, .467 slugging mark, and nearly as many walks (17) as strikeouts (20). He’s been a steady, above-average hitter in every facet that McGough identified. Has he been what the Red Sox expected him to be in his first year?

“I think there’s more, to be honest with you. It’s just a matter of him seeing the league again,” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “I do believe he’s gonna hit for power here. He will. When the weather gets better at home, we haven’t had that before through the season, so hopefully when we get back, the weather is good, he can hit the ball in the air, and it’s gonna carry.

“I think everybody’s excited by what they’ve seen so far. But I think there’s more there.”

What Yoshida has done to date has been sufficiently impressive and consistent as to render periods of struggle a bit of a surprise. On Friday, the 29-year-old had his first career three-strikeout game, with the Diamondbacks getting him each time on a changeup — twice swinging, once looking. Cora shrugged, suggesting Yoshida’s swing mechanics were merely off for a night.

“I think he’s been making adjustments throughout the season,” he said. “This guy is a veteran. I know he’s [officially, according to MLB] a rookie, but he’s been through this before and it was just one game.”

Meanwhile, there’s a longer record of evidence suggesting pitchers should not take for granted the idea that they’ve figured out the Red Sox outfielder’s kryptonite.

“I’m still trying to figure out how to pitch to him,” McGough said with a laugh. “I’m super excited to see everything he’s doing here. I can’t wait to see him out on the field.”

