Westborough boys, Billerica girls enjoy banner days at MIAA Division 3 track and field state championships

“I couldn’t be happier with today,” he said. “I felt I competed well and ran a well-planned race.”

The junior from Billerica eclipsed the meet record in the first day for the 2-mile, but finished third behind Oliver Ames teammates Ryan Sarney (9 minutes 6.68 seconds) and Brendan Thomas (9:06.87), who had a record-setting 1-2 finish. His performance on Saturday in the 1 mile (4:19.18) finally earned Leslie his gold at Fitchburg State’s Elliot Field.

FITCHBURG — It wasn’t a record-breaking performance like on Thursday, but Ryan Leslie is now a Division 3 champion.

Leslie felt he didn’t have his best at the Loucks Games and his conference meet. He broke through this week with personal bests in the 1 mile and 2 mile.

“It just felt really good,” Leslie said. “First-ever D3 title which was really awesome. Last year at this meet I was injured [hip] and not able to run. I’m really grateful for the opportunities.”

Westborough (83 points) took the boys’ title, outpacing Duxbury (59.5) and Oliver Ames (45). For the girls, Billerica (83.25) pulled away from Mansfield (69.75) and Milton (52).

Westborough, which earned the three podium spots in the boys’ and girls’ pole vault, managed 31 points from the one event on the boys’ side.

“We have the best pole vault coach in the Northeast,” said senior Alan Nguyen, who won the boys’ pole vault (12 feet), and took second in the hurdles, and fourth in the long jump. “We’re so lucky to have the facilities and all the poles to practice every single day. It’s a novelty that a lot of teams don’t have.”

Westborough coach Douglas Lang invested his time and money into the pole vault team and facilities, helping to create this dominant crew.

“It’s just a good, fun crew that loves to defeat gravity. It’s the most fun event in track and field, and we have a lot of kids who really love doing it,” said Lang. “There’s a lot of time and effort, but the kids did all the work. I tell them they do all the hard work, I just sit in the chair and yell at them, my two favorite hobbies.”

Last year, the Rangers placed eighth with 37 points, but that junior class are now seniors who used their experience to help them win.

“It’s overwhelming,” said head coach Roger Anderson. “I’m tremendously proud of our guys and the way they performed. They had a whole bunch of best performances for the season all year, so I’m very proud of them.”

The Billerica girls' track and field team celebrates its banner day after winning the MIAA Division 3 state title on Saturday. AJ Traub

Senior Anna McElhinney helped Billerica pull away for the girls’ title, winning the mile (5:01.94) and anchoring the third-place 4x400.

“It was a really good feeling,” she said. “I knew we had to do something special today. Everyone contributed to this and it’s a team win and I’m so proud of all of us.”

Sophomore Nyrah Joseph added a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles to her dominant pentathlon performance (3,035 points) on Thursday to take crucial points.

“It was really fun,” Joseph said. “I love my team. I’m glad that I can support them in any way I can.”

It was the first time Billerica took the outdoor championship, but it comes on the heels of an indoor title in the winter.

“It feels really good,” said coach Scott Arsenault. “It took the whole entire season to get to this point, it definitely didn’t just start today. I’m so proud of these girls. They showed up every day from the first practice to now.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.