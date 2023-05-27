With spirit and togetherness, Bishop Fenwick softball honors memory of teammate Emily Shann with tournament title

“What we’ve learned is that the softball community is strong in numbers,” said Bishop Fenwick coach Brian Seabury. “I want to thank [the] parents for what they’ve done in terms of getting things together in such a short time. Overall, it was a huge success and we’re looking forward to it again next year.”

In the inaugural Emily Shann Memorial softball tournament, Bishop Fenwick defeated Medway, 3-0, in the championship game. The tournament raised money for a scholarship to be established in her name. A freshman on the Fenwick team, Shann died April 16 after an accident at her home.

PEABODY –– A black t-shirt with the name ‘Shann’ in white lettering on the back hung below a poster of Emily Shann to the right of the Bishop Fenwick dugout. The poster was placed neatly between pictures of the five seniors on the Crusader squad.

Fenwick players all wrote No. 3, Emily’s uniform number, in black ink on their arms, in addition to sporting gold ribbons with a black No. 3 in their hair. Many fans wore black t-shirts with gold writing which featured a No. 3 inside of home plate with angel wings, outlined by the tournament’s name.

“It’s nice that we’re doing this for Emily,” said Bishop Fenwick junior Gigi Aupont. “It’s really sad and I’m honestly still in shock that she’s gone, but I’m glad that everyone is coming together as a community to do this for her.”

In the first game of the day, Aupont tossed a no-hitter as the Crusaders bested Malden Catholic. Arlington Catholic lost to Medway, 9-1, before bouncing back with a 17-12 consolation game victory over Malden Catholic.

Each team was awarded a game ball for MVP and donated a raffle item to be auctioned off. A Boston Burger Company food truck graced the left field line as fans took in the action, reminiscing on Shann’s impact on those around her.

Aupont struck out 10, earning a complete game shutout, in addition to belting a triple to right-center field, in the championship game. With the victory, the Crusaders (12-7) have won seven in a row.

“It’s been hard, the first month, but we’ve got into a groove a little bit and are more comfortable,” said Seabury. “We’ve won seven games in a row, which is nice. They always say that you want to be playing your best come tournament time.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.