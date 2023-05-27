Yankees stop losing skid as Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks off Padres

“I was just trying to see if he was gonna come after me,” Kiner-Falefa said. “He threw two balls out of the zone and I was just looking for something.”

After Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge hit into double plays in the eighth and ninth, the Yankees got their fifth walk-off win when Kiner-Falefa sent Nick Martinez’s 2-0 pitch down the line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score Greg Allen .

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the visiting San Diego Padres, 3-2, on Saturday.

It was Kiner-Falefa’s third career walk-off hit and first since joining the Yankees to play shortstop last season. This time, he got the hit while continuing to play as an outfielder for the first time in his career.

“What a gamer, he’s played multiple positions now, hasn’t complained once,” New York’s DJ LeMahieu said. “Wants to be out there. Great hit today. It was one of those at-bats you knew he was going to get a hit.”

LeMahieu, who had an RBI double in the first, homered off Padres starter Michael Wacha to tie it in the seventh as the Yankees avoided a fourth straight loss. It was LeMahieu’s 11th career homer that either tied a game or gave his team the lead in the seventh or beyond.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered for the second straight game, and ninth time this season, for San Diego’s only hit in Luis Severino’s 6⅔ innings. Ha-Seong Kim hit an RBI single in the seventh off Michael King.

The Padres were held to three hits, went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position, and were unable to win three straight for the first time since April 29-May 1.

Severino allowed two runs, one earned, in his second start since returning from a strained right lat. Clay Holmes (3-2), who came on in the top of the 10th, retired Tatis on a soft grounder that was initially ruled an infield hit before being overturned on replay to end the inning.

Xander Bogaerts, who is dealing with wrist soreness, was given the day off before batting in the ninth.

Twins batters Blue Jays for four home runs

Willi Castro had his first career multi-homer game, Matt Wallner homered amongst his career-high four hits, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Toronto Blue Jays, 9-7, in Minneapolis.

Edouard Julien also homered as part of a three-hit day, and Alex Kirilloff and Kyle Farmer each had two of Minnesota’s 14 hits. Castro and Wallner went back to back for Minnesota in the fifth, both clearing the fence by inches for a 7-4 lead.

Bo Bichette had three hits, including a home run the second straight game, but the Blue Jays lost for the 10th time in 13 games. He has an MLB-leading 22 multi-hit games this season.

Daulton Varsho also went deep, but had a rough day in the field. On Castro’s first home run, Varsho raced back, leapt, and as he hit the wall in center, the ball bounced out of his glove, off the top of the padding and over for a two-run home run.

Two pitches later, Wallner’s blast was headed toward the bullpens in left-center. Racing over, Varsho leapt and reached over the wall to momentarily catch the ball with the webbing of his glove. However, the impact knocked the ball free as Varsho fell back to the warning track.

Minnesota starter Pablo López (3-3) allowed four earned runs in 5⅔ innings. Chris Bassitt (5-4) allowed seven earned runs in four-plus innings for Toronto, his worst start since allowing nine earned runs to St. Louis on April 2.

Adames goes on concussion list

Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout the previous night during the Brewers’ game against the San Francisco Giants.

Adames was taken to the hospital after being hit a liner off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson in the bottom of the second inning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Adames was released from the hospital on Saturday morning.

“All the news has been good,” Counsell said before Saturday’s game “He’s in very good spirits. Everything checked out well medically. So now it’s just today, especially, a day of recovery.”

Video appeared to show that Adames was hit in the head or face. Counsell said after his team’s 15-1 loss that tests revealed no fractures, then Saturday that Adames will skip the team’s series in Toronto beginning Tuesday.

Nevada debates $380M to Athletics

A bill introduced late Friday in the Nevada Legislature would give the Oakland Athletics up to $380 million for a potential 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, where the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort sits.

The bulk of the public funding would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. Clark County also would contribute $25 million in credit toward infrastructure costs.

The A’s have been looking for a home to replace Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season. The team previously sought to build a stadium in Fremont, Calif., as well as San Jose and finally the Oakland waterfront — all ideas that never materialized.

The plan in the Nevada Legislature won’t directly raise taxes. It can move forward with a simply majority vote in the Senate and Assembly. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the proposal before they adjourn June 5, though it could be voted on if a special session is called.

It faces an uncertain path in the Nevada Legislature. On Thursday, Democratic leaders said financing bills, including for the A’s, may not go through if Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoes the five budget bills, which he has threatened to do as many of his priorities have stalled or faded in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Tigers rally to beat White Sox

Zach McKinstry homered in a three-run seventh inning as the Tigers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox, 7-3, in Detroit.

McKinstry went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly and has reached base 19 times in the last seven games.

The Tigers trailed, 3-2, going into the bottom of the seventh, but McKinstry tied the game with a one-out homer off Joe Kelly (1-3), and back-to-back doubles by Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson gave Detroit a 4-3 lead. Torkelson took third on a wild pitch and Eric Haase punched a single over the drawn-in infield to make it 5-3.

“Joe has basically been unhittable for the last few weeks, but no one is perfect every day,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “He didn’t have his location today, but I’ll be just as confident about giving him the ball tomorrow.”

Zack Short hit a two-run homer in the eighth. Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen retired the first 17 batters before Romy Gonzalez lined a clean single up the middle with two out in the sixth, and Chicago went ahead in the seventh.

Sam Bachman makes most of pioneering appearance

It didn’t take long for Sam Bachman to make his big league debut. The 23-year-old righthander was promoted from Double A by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and became the first top-10 pick from the 2021 amateur draft to play in the majors when he pitched the final two innings of a 6-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Bachman, the ninth overall selection by the Angels out of Miami University in Ohio, struck out the first batter he faced when Nick Fortes whiffed on a cutter.

The rest of the night didn’t go as smooth. Bachman struck out four, but also allowed one run on four hits and walked two along with throwing a wild pitch. He threw 47 pitches, 27 for strikes.

He joins pitcher Chase Silseth and shortstop Zach Neto on the Halos’ roster as players who came up to the majors from Double A. Silseth was the first player from the 2021 draft to reach the majors last May, and Neto became the first from the 2022 draft to get the call on April 15.