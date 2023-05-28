Female victim injured in shooting near Revere Beach

A female victim was injured and taken to a Boston hospital after a shooting near Revere Beach on Sunday evening, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 7:11 p.m. near Shirley and Centennial avenues, according to a statement from State Police. The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with unspecified injuries, according to the statement. No updates on her condition were immediately available.

Numerous State Police units responded, including patrols, detectives, K9 teams, and crime scene technicians, according to the statement. Officers were nearby during the day because of large crowds at the beach throughout the afternoon and evening as temperatures climbed on Memorial Day weekend.