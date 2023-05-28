Nashua, N.H., woman arrested; allegedly drove wrong way with two children on I-293

A Nashua, N.H., woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 293 in New Hampshire with two children in the car, officials said.

Sulma Canales Cabrera, 26, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, and reckless driving, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police. Cabrera is scheduled to appear in court in June, State Police said.

It was not clear Sunday whether she had hired an attorney to represent her.