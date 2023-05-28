Nashua, N.H., woman arrested; allegedly drove wrong way with two children on I-293

A Nashua, N.H., woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 293 in New Hampshire with two children in the car, officials said.
Sulma Canales Cabrera, 26, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, and reckless driving, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police. Cabrera is scheduled to appear in court in June, State Police said.
It was not clear Sunday whether she had hired an attorney to represent her.
At around 12:40 a.m., New Hampshire State Police responded to reports of a silver sedan headed north in the southbound lanes near Exit 6 on I-293, according to State Police.
As troopers attempted to intercept the sedan, the driver made a U-turn on the highway at the Upper Split of 93/293 and began driving in the correct direction, according to the statement. Police stopped the vehicle near Exit 5 in Manchester and arrested the driver, identified as Cabrera.
Cabrera was traveling with two children, ages 10 and six, according to the statement, which did not indicate her relationship to the children.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Trooper Bryan Taylor at 603-223-4381 or Bryan.L.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.
