Shots fired in ‘targeted’ attack at Craigville Beach in Barnstable

Shots were fired in the Craigville Beach parking lot in Barnstable early Saturday evening in an attack that appeared to be targeted, officials said.
One person suffered “minor” cuts from broken glass during the incident, according to a Sunday statement from the Barnstable Police Department. No other injuries were reported. Barnstable police received reports of gunshots in the early evening, and responded to the scene shortly after, according to the statement.
The attack appeared to be targeted, and does not appear random at this time, according to the statement. An investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Kyle Phelan at 508-778-3874 or 293@barnstablepolice.com.
