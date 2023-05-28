Yaveliy, 10, loves to watch movies

She loves to build with Legos, play basketball, and watch movies.

Yaveliy is currently in the 5th grade and does very well in her class with an educational plan in place to help her with emotional and social needs. She enjoys being involved in school activities.

She has been described by others as possessing “a love of laugh.” She always has her music close by to listen to.

She is very close to her siblings, especially her older sister who lives close. They keep in contact with each other and also enjoy virtual calls.

Advertisement

Yaveliy has a large number of siblings who all live in Western Mass. with whom she will need to maintain contact. She would do best in a two-parent family with younger children in the home. She will thrive with one-on-one attention, love, structure, and routine in her new home.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/5893

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org . Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.