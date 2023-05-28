The crisis in emergency rooms: It’s complicated

It is simplistic to blame the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act as among the factors behind the crisis in ERs ( “America broke George Clooney’s ER,” Ideas, May 21). That 1986 act of Congress was a response to a wave of dangerous medical care, or lack thereof: the transfer of poorly insured (Medicaid) or uninsured patients from private hospitals to publicly funded hospitals. It was scandalous administrative behavior, and poor people were harmed. (I am a retired vascular surgeon and was in practice when the law was adopted. I saw firsthand what was referred to as “patient dumping.”)

The problem of emergency room crowding and, in particular, the “boarding” of patients (while they wait for an open hospital bed) is indeed complex, and it relates to the lack of primary care doctors and the lack of skilled nursing facility and rehab beds. It also relates to the overall poor administrative support that hospitalists and attending specialist physicians receive in the process of discharging patients.

In other words, if you want to clear out the ER, you need to make space earlier in the day by facilitating discharges.

Dr. Jeffrey Kaufman

Needham





Urgent care centers ought to be more readily available

The emergency room situation as described by Dr. Brian McGuire (“America broke George Clooney’s ER”) is frightening. There is one factor, however, that he omitted.

I recently spent part of a weekend afternoon in the ER at Beth Israel Lahey Health in Burlington. I did not intend to go there; rather, I intended to go to urgent care in my network, since my problem was worrying but not an emergency. To my surprise, however, urgent care closed at 3:30 p.m. (I had arrived at 3:35). Therefore, my choice was to go home and wait until Monday or go to the ER. I chose the latter. If urgent care were open later, there would have been at least one fewer person in the full waiting room.

Joan Schoellner

Lexington