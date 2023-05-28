In a climate crisis, public impact of private jets is too great

I suspect that those who fly in private jets believe, because they’re so very important, that their agendas outweigh any damage they are doing to the planet and thus to those less fortunate. But they are wrong.

I applaud the local voices who are resisting the increase of private jet traffic at Hanscom Field ( “At Hanscom, the jet set faces headwinds,” Page A1, May 21). But this is not merely a local issue. The use of private jets is an outrageous abuse of privilege by the wealthiest. As David Abel reports, the carbon emissions per person of these jets are multiples higher than those flying commercial aircraft, and if we’re serious about reaching our climate goals, most of us should not even be flying commercial except in real emergencies.

Susan Donaldson

Northampton





What if, instead of supporting the wealthy few in their inarguably polluting lifestyle, we simply said no? We need to start drawing the line when it comes to building more fossil fuel-supporting infrastructure.

The climate law passed last year allows some communities to ban gas hookups in new construction. Similarly, the Massachusetts Port Authority needs to say no to new hangar space for private jets at Hanscom Field.

We are in a climate emergency, and every policy decision has an impact. The proposed Hanscom hangar expansion, like so many others projects with an impact on the environment, should be evaluated strictly through a climate lens.

Debora Hoffman

Belmont





The growth of private jet use, as reported by David Abel, is emblematic of the nation’s dysfunctional transportation systems. Without measures to discourage the abuse caused, for example, by callous corporations with no regard for the pollution they create, the situation will only worsen.

We should begin by implementing tighter controls on private jet emissions and mandating the use of low-carbon fuels or electric aviation. Additionally, heavy surcharges should be imposed on short-hop private jet flights with few passengers. Meanwhile, improvements in high-speed rail could promote a much cleaner and quieter mode of transportation.

Expansion of airport infrastructure to support more private jets, as proposed at Hanscom Field, is precisely what we should avoid. Prioritizing the indulgences of corporate executives and the wealthy at the cost of unnecessary increases in pollution is terrible public policy.

Frederick Hewett

Cambridge





Expanding hangar space for private jets at Hanscom Field is right down there with building new gas stations that don’t include electric vehicle charging and advertising new gas vehicles on television. They are all moves in the wrong direction.

Jan Kubiac

Hyannis