After missing out on hosting, Boston College baseball awaits NCAA Tournament bracket release

Boston College’s baseball team was hoping to remove the drama from Monday’s NCAA Tournament bracket announcement, but it wasn’t so lucky.
The NCAA released the 16 regional hosts for its 64-team Division 1 tournament Sunday night, and any team hosting is guaranteed a spot in the tournament.
But as the NCAA Twitter feed unveiled the locations in alphabetical order, it jumped from Baton Rouge, La., to Charlottesville, Va., meaning the Eagles (35-18) must wait until noon Monday (ESPN2) to learn their fate, along with Northeastern, which lost the CAA championship game Sunday.
Boston College missed out on its first chance to clinch a tournament berth when it fell, 4-1, to Clemson on Friday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The Tigers went on to capture the ACC title and clinch an NCAA bid.
The Eagles, who are ranked 22nd in the latest D1Baseball.com poll and No. 20 in the USA Today coaches’ poll, have wins over top 25 teams Wake Forest, Clemson, Connecticut, and Tennessee.
Eight of the 16 regional hosts are from the SEC: Auburn, Ala.; Baton Rouge; Charlottesville; Clemson, S.C.; Columbia, S.C., Conway, S.C.; Coral Gables, Fla., Fayetteville, Ark.; Gainesville, Fla.; Lexington, Kent.; Nashville, Stanford, Calif.; Stillwater, Okla.; Terre Haute, Ind.; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Winston-Salem, N.C.
Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 16.
