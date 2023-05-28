After missing out on hosting, Boston College baseball awaits NCAA Tournament bracket release

Boston College’s baseball team was hoping to remove the drama from Monday’s NCAA Tournament bracket announcement, but it wasn’t so lucky.

The NCAA released the 16 regional hosts for its 64-team Division 1 tournament Sunday night, and any team hosting is guaranteed a spot in the tournament.

But as the NCAA Twitter feed unveiled the locations in alphabetical order, it jumped from Baton Rouge, La., to Charlottesville, Va., meaning the Eagles (35-18) must wait until noon Monday (ESPN2) to learn their fate, along with Northeastern, which lost the CAA championship game Sunday.