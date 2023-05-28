Amesbury boys break through, Whitinsville Christian girls repeat in Division 6 track and field state championship

In the 4x400 meter relay, seniors Jackson Wetherell and Zach Rome combined with sophomores Max Sanchez and Michael Sanchez for the win (3:27.60). Ayer Shirley’s team finished in 3:30.28, and Mount Greylock finished in 3:31.73.

After finishing as a runner-up in 2022, the Red Hawks sailed with 101 points in 19 events. Littleton and Mt. Greylock tied for second with 68.5 points, and Parker Charter had 49 points.

The Amesbury boys’ track and field team put on quite the show for the Division 6 Championship, hosted at Westfield State University.

A key victory was captured by Amesbury junior Max Sanchez, running 49.91 in the 400-meter dash.

Littleton won the 4x800 meter relay in 8:15.02, but Amesbury came in second at 8:15.78 led by freshman Maxx Rodriguez, senior Andre Bailin, junior Othmane Missaoui, and senior Joe Stanton.

Amesbury junior Aiden Donovan placed second in the shot put, with 52 feet, five inches. Junior Ibrahim Jalloh earned his team a point with a 42-foot, eight-inch toss. Parker Charter’s Theo Puterbaugh won the event with 57 feet, three inches. Senior Henry O’Neill earned three points in the javelin event (144-02). Junior Brody Tonks earned two points in the pole vault event (9-06)

On the girls’ side, Whitinsville Christian won the Div. 6 championship for the second consecutive year, with 92 points. Mt. Greylock had 58 points, and Ayer Shirley had 43 points.

Senior Kira Simoncini won the 100-meter dash (12.52) and junior Avery Glidden won the 400-meter dash (57.52).

Eighth-grader Abby Flagg finished fifth in the mile run (5:21.29), and sophomore Emma Wierenga earned points with a seventh-place finish (5:22.42). Senior Emily Dill, senior Sophia Dill, junior Annika Fortna, and junior Molly Burkhart paced the 4x800 team, winning in 9:51.80.

Junior Delia Moloney earned two points in the shot put (31-03), and junior Meadow O’Connell earned three points in the javelin throw (105-00).

The 4x100 meter relay team finished in third (51.92), behind Mt. Greylock (51.64), Archbishop Williams (51.35), and Ayer Shirley (50.70). The Crusaders finished in sixth place in the 4x400 (4:18.79).

MIAA Division 6 Championship

Boys

100m — 1. Alique Brown, Monomoy, 11.03 seconds; 2. Tyler Castillo, Littleton, 11.07; 3. Colin Harte, Bromfield, 11.15.

110m hurdles — 1. Aiden Robert, Wareham, 14.61; 2. Chase Doyle, Mt. Greylock, 15.34; 3. Keith Townsend, Ipswich, 15.75.

200m — 1. Winston Lewis, Springfield International, 22.06; 2. Michael Sanchez, Amesbury, 22.35; 3. Nick Cappuccio, Winthrop, 22.5.

400m — 1. Michael Sanchez, Amesbury, 49.91; 2. Arthur Ribeiro, Ayer Shirley, 50.28; 3. Cole New, Ayer Shirley, 50.4.

400m hurdles — 1. Diego Mello, Wareham, 58.0; 2. Zach Rome, Amesbury, 59.09; 3. Jackson Wetherell, Amesbury, 59.12.

800m — 1. Emmett Johnson, Mohawk Trail, 1:56.0; 2. Jack Stahl, Bromfield, 1:57.26; 3. Quinn McDermott, Mt. Greylock, 1:57.74.

Mile — 1. Aidan Ross, Uxbridge, 4:17.88; 2. Emmett Johnson, Mohawk Trail, 4:19.77; 3. Timothy Rank, Littleton, 4:20.6.

2-mile — 1. Aidan Ross, Uxbridge, 9:13.71; 2. Timothy Rank, Littleton, 9:26.41; 3. Caleb Hatlevig, Parker Charter, 9:43.96.

4 x 100 — 1. Springfield International, 43.54; 2. Taconic, 43.99; 3. Wareham, 44.42.

4 x 400 — 1. Amesbury, 3:27.6; 2. Ayer Shirley, 3:30.28; 3. Mt. Greylock, 3:31.73.

4 x 800 — 1. Littleton, 8:15.02; 2. Amesbury, 8:15.78; 3. Parker Charter, 8:23.98.

High jump — 1. Camren Allain, Carver, 6 feet 6 inches; 2. Keith Townsend, Ipswich, 6-2; 3. Chase Doyle, Mt. Greylock, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Amir Chapman, Archbishop Williams, 22 feet 1 inches; 2. Owen Stevens, Quaboag, 21-5½; 3. Jayden Johnson, Springfield Central, 21-3¾.

Pole vault — 1. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 12 feet 0 inches; 2. Christopher Demetros, Bromfield, 11-0; 3. Thomas Rank, Littleton, 10-6.

Triple jump — 1. Amir Chapman, Archbishop Williams, 42 feet 11 inches; 2. Christopher Gaboriault, Joseph Case, 41-9; 3. Max Sanchez, Amesbury, 41-4½.

Shot put — 1. Theo Puterbaugh, Parker Charter, 57 feet 3 inches; 2. Aiden Donovan, Amesbury, 52-5; 3. Josh Stevens, Taconic, 48-4.

Discus — 1. Theo Puterbaugh, Parker Charter, 162 feet 6 inches; 2. Daniel Warren, Mt. Greylock, 159-2; 3. Aiden Donovan, Amesbury, 157-4.

Javelin — 1. Benjamin Bartow, Lunenburg, 163 feet 2 inches; 2. Aiden Dredge, Frontier, 159-4; 3. Jenner Kittle, Mt. Greylock, 156-5.

Pentathlon — 1. Alex Perenick, Wahconah, 3,202 points; 2. Max Thouy, Littleton, 2,763; 3. Nick Marden, Amesbury, 2,662.

Team results — 1. Amesbury, 101; 2. Littleton, 68.5; 3. Mt. Greylock, 68.5; 4. Parker Charter, 49; 5. Bromfield, 36.

Girls

100m — 1. Kira Simoncini, Whitinsville Christian, 12.52 seconds; 2. Maggie Nichols, Mt. Greylock, 12.68; 3. Carya Johnson, Academy of the Pacific Rim, 12.74.

100m hurdles — 1. Kathryn Cahill, Uxbridge, 14.85; 2. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 14.97; 3. Caroline Crocker, Frontier, 15.1.

200m — 1. Kira Simoncini, Whitinsville Christian, 26.15; 2. Maggie Nichols, Mt. Greylock, 26.58; 3. Jala Witherspoon, Springfield International, 26.73.

400m — 1. Avery Glidden, Whitinsville Christian, 57.52; 2. Emily Churchill, Ayer Shirley, 1:00.19; 3. Emma Follows, Littleton, 1:00.9.

400m hurdles — 1. Avery Glidden, Whitinsville Christian, 1:04.31; 2. Isabel Bresnahan, Ayer Shirley, 1:06.04; 3. Meagan McAndrews, Amesbury, 1:07.99.

800m — 1. Emma Wierenga, Whitinsville Christian, 2:21.56; 2. Abby Rodriquenz, Lunenburg, 2:22.38; 3. Annabella Lamoreaux, Sutton, 2:23.07.

Mile — 1. Avery Murphy, Murdock, 5:15.61; 2. Ella Dunbury, West Bridgewater, 5:18.7; 3. Madelyn Germain, Norfolk Aggie, 5:18.96.

2-mile — 1. Ella Dunbury, West Bridgewater, 11:35.2; 2. Emily Flagg, Whitinsville Christian, 11:36.41; 3. Rhiannon Vos, Monomoy, 11:37.54.

4 x 100 — 1. Ayer Shirley, 50.7; 2. Archbishop Williams, 51.35; 3. Mt. Greylock, 51.64.

4 x 400 — 1. Lunenburg, 4:10.69; 2. Frontier, 4:27.13; 3. Hampshire, 4:28.73.

4 x 800 — 1. Whitinsville Christian, 9:51.8; 2. Littleton, 9:54.79; 3. Bromfield, 10:23.85.

High jump — 1. Lily Haskins-Vaughan, Monument Mtn., 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Averie Denelle, Tri-County, 5-4; 3. Samaea Campbell, Springfield Central, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Carli Stanford, Lunenburg, 17 feet 4 inches; 2. Katie Santamaria, Archbishop Williams, 17-1½; 3. Kathryn Cahill, Uxbridge, 16-10½.

Pole vault — 1. Ayla Starr, Frontier, 10 feet 0 inches; 2. Grace Beckett, Bromfield, 9-6; 3. Charly Painter, Littleton, 9-6.

Triple jump — 1. Georgia Wilson, Hamilton-Wenham, 36 feet 5 inches; 2. Kendall Gilmore, Uxbridge, 36-2½; 3. Julia Viaud, Tahanto, 35-3½.

Shot put — 1. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 2 feet 10.11 inches; 2. Liberty Gazaille, Joseph Case, 33-7½; 3. Julia Grimes, Carver, 33-6.

Discus — 1. Abrielle Choma, Sutton, 107 feet 7 inches; 2. Liberty Gazaille, Joseph Case, 104-9; 3. Lily Catelotti, Mt. Greylock, 103-1.

Javelin — 1. Norah Kobaly, Littleton, 125 feet 6 inches; 2. Ava Fisher, Abington, 115-9; 3. Nora Lopez, Mt. Greylock, 110-10.

Pentathlon — 1. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 3,130 points; 2. Caroline Crocker, Frontier, 2,482; 3. Karynna Long, Lunenburg, 2,387.

Team results — 1. Whitinsville Christian, 92; 2. Mt. Greylock, 58; 3. Ayer Shirley, 43; 4. Lunenburg, 42; 5. Littleton, 41.





Lenny Rowe can be reached at lenny.rowe@globe.com.