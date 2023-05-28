Boston College women’s lacrosse outclassed by No. 1 Northwestern in national championship game

The Wildcats (21-1) struck first, with freshman Madison Taylor scoring on a free position shot two minutes into the game. A foul parade followed for both teams, with six infractions in five minutes. The last, whistled against BC, gave Taylor another free position shot that she converted to put the Wildcats up 2-0.

Northwestern’s offensive domination and great midfield play led to sloppy work by BC, allowing a Wildcats team with six Massachusetts-born players to take the title title with a 18-6 victory over the Eagles (19-4) in Cary, N.C.

Boston College women’s lacrosse needed the little plays to go right if it was going to edge top-ranked Northwestern in the national championship game. While that happened late in Friday’s semifinal to help the Eagles advance, it didn’t happen in Sunday’s final.

Similar to Friday’s semifinal, BC ran into turnover issues in the first quarter, coughing up six. The Eagles’ best scoring chance of the frame came ten minutes in, whenNorthwestern goalie and Newburyport native Molly Laliberty made a stellar save against Cassidy Weeks to keep BC off the board. A Hailey Rhatigan goal in the last minute of the first put Northwestern up 3-0 going into the second quarter.

Momentum soon shifted to BC. Five minutes into the second, goals by Kayla Martello and Belle Smith brought the game within one. The Wildcats didn’t let the Eagles’ threat last long, with Rhatigan scoring her second of the game three minutes later.

With five minutes before the half, the Wildcats’ Jane Hansen, a Massachusetts state champion with Cohasset in high school, made a key takeaway that interrupted BC’s flow in front of Laliberty. But as Northwestern threatened in the Eagles’ zone, Sydney Scales, BC’s top defender, stopped the chance by picking up a ground ball of her own.

The Wildcats weren’t held up for long, with the nation’s leading scorer Izzy Scane scoring her first tally of the game off a helper from Elle Hansen with three minutes left in the half. Scane scored another right before the break to give Northwestern a 6-2 lead.

The third quarter was all Northwestern, with the Wildcats outscoring the Eagles 5-2, including two more tallies by Taylor and one by Elle Hansen.

Much of BC’s frustration all game stemmed from how Jenn Medjid, the Eagles’ leading scorer, was defended, as the hero of Friday’s semifinal game with five tallies wasn’t able to make the same plays in the final.

Medjid was finally able to get on the board in the fourth quarter, but Northwestern answered the tally with three more. Martello stopped the Wildcats’ run with her third goal of the game with three minutes left, but BC’s deficit was too deep to make up.

Shea Dolce, the Eagles’ freshman goaltender, stood tall despite several defensive breakdowns in front of her, making seven saves.

The victory gives Hingham native Kelly Amonte Hiller her eighth national title as Northwestern’s head coach, her first since 2012.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.