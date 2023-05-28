Derrick White, Celtics crash party in Miami to win Game 6 at the buzzer and keep title hopes alive

The Celtics were hoping that time would stand still. They didn’t believe this could be the end. They wouldn’t let themselves believe it. Jaylen Brown said a few prayers to himself, but Derrick White would be the one to actually answer them.

The Heat, who had stormed back from a 10-point deficit in the final four minutes to take a 1-point lead, were hoping that time would just hurry up and run out. They were just those three seconds from becoming the second No. 8 seed ever to reach the NBA Finals. Three seconds from sending the Celtics into a long, sad summer.

MIAMI — There were just three seconds left in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, but it surely felt like an eternity to everyone at Kaseya Center.

Advertisement

Everyone in the arena assumed White’s sideline inbounds pass would go to Jayson Tatum, including the Heat, who sent two defenders toward him. That left White all alone.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“At the end of the games like that,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said, “our guys talk about crashing and giving it a chance.”

Once White passed the ball in to Marcus Smart at the left arc, he knew there was time for him to have his moment. He sprinted toward the rim, unmarked and unencumbered.

“Like a splash of lightning,” Brown would say later.

If Smart had held the ball a moment longer, or taken a dribble, his shot would have been the only shot, but he turned and fired a 26-footer from the left arc that went all the way in before popping out. In so many scenarios, that would have been the end.

But the ball took the perfect, gentle bounce toward the left side, where White was waiting. He jumped and gently put the layup in off the glass at the buzzer.

Advertisement

Celtics 104, Heat 103.

A charmed season lived on.

“The group that we have is unique, the group that we have is special,” Brown said, “and sometimes you need a little bit of luck to bring it home.”

The Celtics are at once chasing a championship and chasing history. They are now on the verge of becoming the first team in 151 tries ever to win an NBA playoff series after trailing 3-0. Their dreams are much bigger than becoming the answer to a trivia question, of course.

And despite the flood of emotions and joy that filled their locker room late Saturday night, this series is not over yet. These two teams will meet once more, Monday night in Game 7 at TD Garden.

“There is no guarantee,” Mazzulla said. “We just have to understand why we’re still alive, and the mind-set doesn’t shift.

“So, we just can’t relax.”

White’s game-winner saved what would have been a disastrous end for these Celtics, whose 0-6 record in crunch-time games in this postseason appeared on the verge of adding one final, torturous chapter.

Heat star Jimmy Butler, who appeared fatigued as he trudged through his worst game of this postseason, summoned a final burst of energy and nearly pulled off the improbable.

The Celtics led, 98-88, with under four minutes left before Butler got to the free throw line on consecutive possessions. Then his 3-pointer with 2:06 left pulled the Heat within 100-96. Boston still led by 4 when Butler converted a 3-point play with 53.2 seconds left that made it 101-100.

Advertisement

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who struggled through the second half after a dominant first, was blocked inside. The Heat’s Duncan Robinson missed a wide-open 3-pointer that would have given his team a 2-point lead, and Miami was forced to foul Smart with 16.9 seconds left. He made one of two free throws.

In Game 7 of these conference finals last season, Butler pulled up for a 3-pointer and went for the win. He appeared to have a similar mind-set on Saturday night, as he dribbled to the right corner and let the ball fly.

The shot was off, but Butler was fouled by Al Horford with 2.1 seconds left. The play was reviewed, and the shot determined to be a 3-point attempt. But 0.9 seconds were also added to the clock, extra time that turned out to be massive.

Butler calmly buried all three foul shots to put his team in front, but the Celtics were not done. White made sure of that.

“It felt good,” White said. “Everybody was asking me, ‘Did you get it off?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I think so.’ But it was so close that you never know.”

For most of this season, the Celtics’ team success has mostly mirrored its efficiency from the 3-point line. But that was not the case Saturday.

Boston made just 7 of 35 shots from beyond the arc, a season-low 20 percent. Tatum, Brown, Horford and Grant Williams were a combined 0 for 17.

Advertisement

“That was always the question, right?” Mazzulla said. “What happens when we don’t shoot the ball well?”

In this game, it did not matter, and now a clean slate will arrive. Tatum scored 25 of his 31 points in the first half and had 11 rebounds. Brown finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds and Smart added 21 points. But White’s final 2 points were the ones that will be remembered for years to come.

Butler finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists for Miami, including a 15-point fourth quarter. The Heat shot just 35.5 percent from the field overall.

“It starts with the locker room,” Mazzulla said. “Those guys had a choice to make, and they chose to believe in each other.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.