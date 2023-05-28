Emiliano Grillo wins at Colonial edging Adam Schenk on second playoff hole

It was the second PGA Tour win for Grillo, the 30-year-old from Argentina whose only other win was at the Frys.com Open in Napa in October 2015. He had four other top-10 finishes this season. He had a closing 68.

Grillo curled in the winning putt at the 186-yard 16th hole, the same hole where he had taken the solo lead before needing a playoff. Grillo and Adam Schenk, who both finished at 8-under 272, had two-putt pars from 26 feet at No. 18 to start the playoff.

Emiliano Grillo made a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole at Colonial in Fort Worth to get his first PGA Tour victory in more than 7½ years, after blowing a two-stroke lead with a double-bogey on the 72nd hole Sunday.

Advertisement

Schenk, the 31-year-old Indiana native in his 171st PGA Tour event, got his second runner-up finish of the season. He’s still seeking his first victory after a 72 playing in the final group Sunday.

At No. 16 in regulation, Grillo took the solo lead with a 20-foot birdie. His lead was two shots going to No. 18 before a wayward tee shot to the right. His ball went into a small concrete drainage canal, then floated 150 yards or so back toward the tee box before coming to rest against a rock in the middle of the water flow.

After taking a penalty stroke with a drop, and having to set his ball on the concrete near where the ball entered the canal, his approach was short of the green. He then two-putted from nearly 20 feet for double bogey to drop to 8 under.

While all that was playing out at No. 18, and Grillo waited to see what was going to happen to his ball, Schenk made an 8-foot birdie putt at No. 16. It was his only birdie of the round, getting him to 8 under before Grillo had even finished at 18.

Advertisement

Schenk made a par at No. 17 out of a greenside bunker before a closing par at No. 18.

PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall, in the final group with Schenk, bogeyed the final hole after his drive went into the water to miss getting in the playoff. He finished tied for third at 7-under with local favorite Scott Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who had a hole-in-one at the 189-yard 8th hole during his closing 67.

LIV — Harold Varner III won his first LIV Golf event when he two-putted from about 35 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Trump National in LIV Golf-DC.

Varner won by one shot over Branden Grace of South Africa, who moments earlier holed about a 20-foot birdie putt on the tough par-4 second hole, his last of the shotgun start. Grace closed with a 66.

Mito Pereira, the 36-hole leader, shot 71 and finished third.

Varner won for the first time on American soil. He never won on the PGA Tour before signing on with the Saudi-funded league. His previous two professional wins were the Australian PGA Championship and the Saudi International.

Brooks Koepka shot 70 and tied for 12th in his first start since winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill last week for his fifth major.

Torque won the team competition.

Advertisement

Champions — Steve Stricker beat Padraig Harrington on the first hole of a playoff in the Senior PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas, giving Stricker a sweep of the first two senior majors of the season.

Harrington forced the playoff with a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th, but put his drive in the replay of the hole in deep grass on the right side of the fairway.

After a failed attempt to hack the ball out, the 51-year-old Irishman dropped 285 yards away and put a fairway wood within 15 feet. Stricker missed a second consecutive putt to win on 18, but Harrington couldn’t make the par putt to extend the playoff.

Stricker and Harrington, who was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Senior PGA since Rocco Mediate in 2016, finished 18 under. Stricker shot 3-under 69 and Harrington 70.

European — Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal won the KLM Open by two strokes to claim his ninth title on the European tour and a second in the space of four weeks. The 40-year-old Larrazabal started the final round with a one-stroke lead and shot 3-under 69 at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.



