Rays take barnburner from Dodgers to secure another home series

Chris Taylor homered twice, and Max Muncy , Trayce Thompson (who entered in an 0-for-39 slide), and J.D. Martinez also connected for the Dodgers. Victor González (1-2) was charged with the loss.

“For all the offense for both sides, it was a hustle play that decided the ballgame,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.

Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs as the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays took two of three from the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in St. Petersburg, Fla., capped by a wild 11-10 victory on Sunday. Luke Raley beat out an infield single leading off the seventh and scored on Wander Franco’s grounder for the day’s final run.

Muncy left in the third with a left hamstring cramp, which occurred running the bases. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he will have an MRI exam Monday.

Los Angeles slugger Freddie Freeman went 2 for 5 with two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. He is hitting .441 (30 for 68) over the stretch.

The Rays are 26-6 at Tropicana Field for baseball’s best home start since the 2008 Red Sox had an identical record.

Tampa Bay lefthander Josh Fleming gave up 10 runs — eight earned — and 12 hits in six innings. Dodgers righty Gavin Stone allowed seven runs and 10 hits in two innings. He has a 14.40 ERA over his first three career starts, and his rotation status will be reviewed. The Los Angeles rotation is without Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery), Dustin May (right forearm), and Julio Urías (left hamstring).

Yankees hang seven-run frame on Padres

Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead RBI single in New York’s seven-run third inning before injuring his neck on a pickoff play as the Yankees knocked out Yu Darvish early and beat the San Diego Padres, 10-7, at Yankee Stadium.

Rizzo was injured when Kyle Higashioka picked off Fernando Tatis Jr. to end the sixth. As the first baseman leaned back to apply the tag, Rizzo collided with Tatis. Rizzo stayed on the ground for a few minutes and headed back to the clubhouse as the Yankees batted.

The Yankees said Rizzo’s exit was for precautionary reasons. Rizzo underwent testing and should be able to play Monday.

Jake Cronenworth hit a solo homer two batters in and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer off Gerrit Cole (6-0), who allowed six runs (five earned) and four hits in six-plus innings.

Judge homered off Darvish in the first and hit a tying RBI single ahead of Rizzo’s hit. Willie Calhoun, who was traded from the Dodgers to Texas for Darvish in 2017, hit an RBI double to knock out the righthander. Harrison Bader and Higashioka committed throwing errors that allowed Jose Azócar — who played in place of Juan Soto after he was scratched due to back tightness — to score on his own RBI single in the second before contributing as New York matched its biggest inning this year.

Darvish (3-4) allowed a season-high seven runs and seven hits in 2⅔ innings in his first start against the Yankees in nearly six years. It was Darvish’s first outing of less than five innings since last April; the 37-start streak was the second-longest of his career.

Xander Bogaerts went 0 for 4 after not starting Saturday due to wrist soreness.

Berríos gives Blue Jays needed strong start

José Berríos pitched around a season-high five walks and into the sixth inning for Toronto to beat his old team, and the Blue Jays blanked the Twins, 3-0, in Minneapolis for their first series win in four tries.

Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run single in the second inning that held up for Berríos (5-4), who has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last nine turns after a rough start.

Daulton Varsho scored from first base on Kirk’s hit and was solid in the outfield, the day after he twice had a leaping catch attempt turn into a Twins home run when those balls bounced off his glove and into the grass berm. Filling in in center for Kevin Kiermaier, Varsho assisted on the third out of the fourth inning when he fielded a single and threw out Alex Kirilloff trying to go from first to third.

Then in the eighth, Varsho jumped above the center-field wall to take a homer away from Carlos Correa.

Jordan Romano recorded his 12th save with a scoreless ninth, allowing a two-out single to rookie Matt Wallner. He was 2 for 2 with two walks and has reached base in eight straight plate appearances.

The Blue Jays (28-26), last in the AL East, improved to just 10-17 in their last 27 games. The Twins (27-26) had their lead in the AL Central cut to one game over Detroit. They’ve led the division for 58 of 60 days this season.

Baltimore gets one from Texas

Austin Hays singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to cap a three-hit performance, and Baltimore — frustrated after losing two straight at home — squeezed past the Texas Rangers, 3-2, to avert a three-game sweep at home.

The Orioles were outscored, 17-5, in the first two games of the series, and could have fallen apart after Texas tied Sunday’s game with Corey Seager’s two-out RBI double in the eighth. But they bounced back to improve to 10-6 in one-run games. Cedric Mullins opened the eighth with a walk against Cole Ragans (2-2). Adley Rutschman followed with a single, and Hays greeted Joe Barlow with a sharp grounder up the middle against a drawn-in infield.

Félix Bautista struck out the side in the ninth for his 13th save in 17 tries.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish gave up one run and four hits in 6⅔ innings, striking out four, and walking one against a team that came in averaging a major league-best 6.41 runs per game. Despite the loss, Texas has won 10 of 14 and owns the third-best record in the majors after going 68-94 last year.

McMahon swings big for Rockies as Mets drop back to .500

Ryan McMahon homered for the third straight game and drove in five runs, Charlie Blackmon also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies outslugged the New York Mets, 11-10, in Denver. McMahon had a three-run double in a four-run fourth inning against Tylor Megill and hit a 437-foot, two-run homer to center field off Stephen Nogosek (0-1) an inning later when the Rockies scored five more times. Francisco Alvarez hit a three-run homer in the Mets’ six-run fourth, but New York slipped back to .500, going 2-4 in the season series against last-place Colorado . . . José Ramírez hit a two-run double with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Guardians to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Cleveland. Ramírez’s clutch hit off Ryan Helsley (3-4) rolled to the wall in right-center, scoring Myles Straw and Steven Kwan, who had drawn one-out walks. The swing touched off a wild celebration for the Guardians, who already have played 25 one-run games, going 11-14 . . . Matt McLain had a career-high four hits in his 12th big league game, a 8-5 Cincinnati victory over the slumping Cubs in Chicago. McLain is 15 for 31 during a seven-game hitting streak. The 23-year-old infielder, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, is batting .380 with two homers and eight RBIs since making his major league debut on May 15.