Tanner Houck hit hard early, and Red Sox can’t recover in dropping road trip finale to Diamondbacks

When play resumed, one could only wonder whether the device had been properly calibrated, as the Diamondbacks seemed prepared for everything the Red Sox righthander threw at them. Arizona jumped Houck out of the gate, scoring four runs before he recorded his fourth out of the game, and withstood a late uprising to claim a 4-2 victory that prevented the Red Sox from closing out a sweep en route back to Boston.

PHOENIX — Just one pitch into Tanner Houck’s outing on Sunday afternoon, the Red Sox experienced a glitch. Catcher Connor Wong’s PitchCom had malfunctioned, requiring a lengthy effort to surmount the technical difficulties.

Advertisement

Entering Sunday, Houck had allowed just four first-inning hits all season, with opponents batting .133 against him in the opening frame. The Diamondbacks defied the pattern.

Five straight Arizona hitters rocketed one-out knocks against Houck, with a Ketel Marte single preceding a two-run, opposite-field homer by rookie phenom Corbin Carroll. Three straight Diamondbacks followed with singles to push another run across the plate, leaving the Sox in a 3-0 hole.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Houck simply had nowhere to turn during the rally. The Diamondbacks collected their five hits on five different pitch types — a cutter, four-seam fastball, sinker, slider, and splitter. One inning later, the hill became steeper.

Geraldo Perdomo jumped on a Houck sinker that stayed up and over the middle of the plate, sending a searing liner just over the fence in right for a solo homer that put Arizona ahead, 4-0, in the second. Houck has allowed seven homers this year — all to lefties.

He settled thereafter, but the damage proved insurmountable. Houck (3-4, 5.30 ERA) allowed four runs on six hits in his four innings of work. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out four.

The four-run deficit seemed as grand as, well, a desert canyon with Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly flummoxing the Sox with a six-pitch mix that left players staring blankly at called third strikes. He struck out 10, with six called third strikes. Both were the most by any pitcher against the Sox this year as they struck out 15 times in total.

Advertisement

The visitors did mount a threat when Kelly finally tired in the seventh. With one out, Triston Casas singled and Kiké Hernández walked, prompting the Diamondbacks to turn to reliever Andrew Chafin. But Chafin walked pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder to load the bases.

Though Connor Wong’s popup to left was too shallow to score Casas, Alex Verdugo lined a two-out single to left to give the Red Sox their first run. There were hopes for more with Rafael Devers stepping to the plate and the bases still loaded, but Chafin blew a 2-2 sinker past Devers at 94 miles per hour, ending the threat. Devers, disgusted by the lost opportunity, slammed his helmet and bat to the ground.

The Sox — who managed just three hits through the first six innings — continued to claw. Justin Turner led off the eighth with a solo homer off reliever Kyle Nelson to make it 4-2. A Masataka Yoshida single and Kiké Hernández two-out walk put the tying run on base against another reliever, righthander José Ruiz.

Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia then barreled a Ruiz changeup, but his opposite-field fly expired on the warning track, a few feet shy of the wall.

Advertisement

The game ended when Turner, representing the potential tying run, struck out against Diamondbacks closer Miguel Castro.

The Sox’ meager offensive output represented a fitting punctuation to a nine-game trip in which the team scored three runs or fewer in six of its last seven games. Jarren Duran went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and was 3 for 31 (.097) with 15 strikeouts and no walks. Devers went 0-for-5 in his return to the lineup Sunday to conclude a 4-for-28 (.143) trip west.

At the end of a 4-5, three-city trip, the Sox hope the familiar Fenway setting — and Reds pitching — will prove restorative when the team returns to the field on Tuesday.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.