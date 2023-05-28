Despite inflation, earthquakes, and tough race, Erdogan is reelected

His victory means Erdogan could remain in power for at least a quarter-century, deepening his conservative imprint on Turkish society while pursuing his vision of a country with increasing economic and geopolitical might. He will be ensconced as the driving force of a NATO ally of the United States, a position he has leveraged to become a key broker in the war in Ukraine and to enhance Turkey’s status as a Muslim power with 85 million people and critical ties across continents.

ISTANBUL — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan beat back the greatest political challenge of his career Sunday, securing victory in a presidential runoff that granted five more years to a mercurial leader who has vexed his Western allies while tightening his grip on the Turkish state.

Turkey’s Supreme Election Council declared Erdogan the victor late Sunday. He won 52.1 percent of the vote; opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.9 percent with almost all votes counted, the council said.

Erdogan’s supporters shrugged off Turkey’s challenges, including a looming economic crisis, and lauded him for developing the country and supporting conservative Islamic values.

In many Turkish cities Sunday night, they honked car horns, cheered, and gathered in public squares to watch the results roll in and await his victory speech. Thousands gathered outside the presidential palace in Ankara, waiving red-and-white Turkish flags, for his victory speech.

“It is not only us who won, it is Turkey,” Erdogan said, to raucous applause. “It is our nation that won with all its elements. It is our democracy.”

Kilicdaroglu told his supporters that he did not contest the vote count but that the election overall had been unfair, nevertheless. In the run-up to the vote, Erdogan tapped state resources to tilt the playing field in his favor.

During his 20 years as the country’s most prominent politician — as prime minister beginning in 2003 and as president since 2014 — Erdogan has sidelined the country’s traditional political and military elites and expanded the role of Islam in public life.

Along the way, he has used crises to expand his power, centering major decision making about domestic, foreign and economic policy inside the walls of his sprawling presidential palace. His political opponents fear that five more years at the helm will allow him to consolidate power even further.

Erdogan has offered few indications that he intends to change course in either domestic affairs or in foreign policy.

Erdogan’s unpredictability and frequent tirades against the West left officials in some Western capitals wondering whose side he was on in the war in Ukraine and privately hoping he would lose.

The Turkish leader condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, but refused to join Western sanctions to isolate President Vladimir Putin and instead increased Turkish trade with Moscow. He calls Putin “my friend” and has hampered NATO efforts to expand by delaying the admission of Finland and still refusing to admit Sweden.

During his campaign, Erdogan indicated that he was comfortable with his stance on Ukraine. He described Turkey’s mediation at times between the conflict’s warring parties as “not an ordinary deed.” And he said he was not “working just to receive a ‘well done’ from the West,” making clear that the desires of his allies will not trump his pursuit of Turkey’s interests.

Erdogan operates on the understanding that “the world has entered the stage where Western predominance is no longer a given,” said Galip Dalay, a Turkey analyst at Chatham House, a London-based research group.

That view has led regional powers like Turkey to benefit from ties with the West even while engaging with American rivals like Russia and China. The idea is that “Turkey is better served by engaging in a geopolitical balance between them,” Dalay said.

Critics accuse Erdogan of pushing Turkey toward one-man rule. Election observers said that while this month’s voting was largely free, he used state resources and his sway over the news media to gain advantage, making the wider competition unfair.

Still, his opponents came closer to unseating him than ever before, and many expect he will try to prevent them from ever being able to do so again.

“Winning this election will give him ultimate confidence in himself, and I think he will see himself as undefeatable from now on,” said Gulfem Saydan Sanver, a political consultant who has advised members of the opposition. “I think he will be more harsh on the opposition.”