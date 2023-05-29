fb-pixel Skip to main content

Scenes from the final day of Boston Calling

By Ryan Orlecki Globe Correspondent,Updated May 29, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Fans at Boston Calling.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Day three of Boston Calling featured Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age as headline acts, and more than a dozen bands and musicians overall. Here are some scenes from the Harvard Athletic Complex on Sunday.

The Walkmen:

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also made an appearance on stage to introduce The Linda Lindas, which performed their first show in Boston.

Maren Morris:

070 Shake:

