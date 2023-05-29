Deer Island wind turbine spinning out of control after mechanical issue

Crews are attempting to stop a 100-foot wind turbine spinning out of control on Deer Island after high winds broke its braking mechanism, officials said.

Around 10 a.m., the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority was notified by a passerby that one of two turbines near the Deer Island Wastewater Treatment Plant “had something hanging from one of the blades,” according to a statement from the agency.

The 600-kilowatt turbine had been out of service since April 2022 and was locked in place by a brake, officials said.