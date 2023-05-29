Deer Island wind turbine spinning out of control after mechanical issue

Crews are attempting to stop a 100-foot wind turbine spinning out of control on Deer Island after high winds broke its braking mechanism, officials said.
Around 10 a.m., the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority was notified by a passerby that one of two turbines near the Deer Island Wastewater Treatment Plant “had something hanging from one of the blades,” according to a statement from the agency.
The 600-kilowatt turbine had been out of service since April 2022 and was locked in place by a brake, officials said.
“Although it’s too soon to speculate on what happened, it appears that this morning’s strong winds broke the braking mechanism and the turbine began to free spin,” the statement said.
Advertisement
A MWRA contractor is at the scene, officials said. If the contractor is unable to stop the turbine, it will continue to spin until the wind dies down, according to the MWRA.
The second turbine has been shut off as a precaution, officials said. Public access in the area of the machines has been temporarily closed.
“There are no operational issues associated with this and no damage has been done to the facility,” the agency said.
Emergency crews are on the scene of Deer Island due to an ‘issue’ with one of the wind turbines.— Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 29, 2023
📹 David Grincheshttps://t.co/gACAL8N0al pic.twitter.com/OZDrc2Denx
Deer Island windmill having some issues today.— Haiku Wednesday (@HaikuWednesday) May 29, 2023
Breaking a bit in the high winds....#DeerIsland pic.twitter.com/KgkYM9uxKs
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.