Jet skier missing after colliding with boat on Connecticut River in Northampton

The boat and the jet ski collided at around 7 p.m., according to a statement from State Police. Massachusetts Environmental Police rescued the two people who were inside the boat, and they were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, the statement said.

Rescue crews continue to search for a jet skier who went missing after crashing into a boat on the Connecticut River in Northampton Sunday night, officials said.

State Police, environmental Police, and other local agencies searched for the jet skier until midnight but did not locate him, officials said. Authorities said that they believe he is 51 years old.

“Troopers and officers are deploying side-scan sonar equipment, which feeds a sonar image of the water column and river bottom back to a monitor on the boats,” the statement said. “If any anomalies or objects are detected by the sonar, divers will enter the water to investigate further.”

