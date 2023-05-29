Maine troopers shoot at aggressive driver who claimed to have a bomb

Holford was booked into Aroostook County Jail and charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to stop.

Tony Holford, 42, was not injured and surrendered to the troopers, according to Maine State Police.

State Police in Maine Monday morning shot at a Providence, R.I. man suspected of having an explosive device in his truck and who failed to stop while traveling on Interstate 95 near the Canadian border, authorities said.

Trooper Denver Roy tried to pull over Holford at 10:39 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Houlton, but Holford continued driving northbound, police said.

That’s when “the Trooper observed a sign indicating that the operator had an explosive device on-board,” police said.

Holford eventually stopped between the US and Canadian ports of entry but ignored troopers’ commands to get out of his truck, police said.

Holdford then “maneuvered” the truck toward the Canadian Port of Entry and Corporal Eric Paquette shot at Holford, police said.

Crime scene technicians and the Maine State Police Bomb Squad were expected to continue processing the scene through the night, and motorists were urged to avoid the area and use alternate ports of entry. It was not clear late Monday whether there was in fact a bomb in the vehicle, though police said there is “no on-going danger to the public.”

The Office of the Maine Attorney General and the Maine State Police are collaborating with Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and the events that led up to the officer-involved shooting, police said.

