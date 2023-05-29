One hospitalized, 12 displaced in two-alarm Dorchester fire, officials say

At around midnight, fire crews responded to the fire at 309 Adams St., according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. Firefighters rescued two residents trapped on the third floor, officials said.

One person was hospitalized and a dozen people were displaced early Monday morning after a two-alarm fire ripped through a triple-decker in Dorchester, Boston fire officials said.

Two people were rescued early Monday morning after a two-alarm fire ripped though a Dorchester home.

“One resident was rescued using a 35-foot ground ladder and the other was rescued by the aerial ladder,” a tweet from the fire department said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire and smoke, and contained the fire to the third floor. The damage to the home is estimated to be over $500,000, officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

A great job by the 1st due companies to get multiple lines and ladders to the building to contain the fire to the 3rd floor, and rescue the residents. The heavy fire and smoke was quickly knocked down. pic.twitter.com/mDTzKSqu8t — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 29, 2023

