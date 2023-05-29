fb-pixel Skip to main content

One hospitalized, 12 displaced in two-alarm Dorchester fire, officials say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated May 29, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Two people were rescued early Monday morning after a two-alarm fire ripped though a Dorchester home.Boston Fire Department

One person was hospitalized and a dozen people were displaced early Monday morning after a two-alarm fire ripped through a triple-decker in Dorchester, Boston fire officials said.

At around midnight, fire crews responded to the fire at 309 Adams St., according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. Firefighters rescued two residents trapped on the third floor, officials said.

“One resident was rescued using a 35-foot ground ladder and the other was rescued by the aerial ladder,” a tweet from the fire department said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire and smoke, and contained the fire to the third floor. The damage to the home is estimated to be over $500,000, officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

